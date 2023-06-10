Lakers Could Pry Intriguing Wing Away From Rival Contender, Says NBA GM

The Los Angeles Lakers are tasked with adding a few more pieces this offseason in order to potentially return to the NBA finals. During exclusive conversations with Heavy Sports NBA insider Sean Deveney, one Western Conference general manager labeled Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo as a potential free agent target for the Lakers.

“A lot depends on what happens with the guys they’ve got, (Malik) Beasley, Lonnie Walker and the bigger guys like Rui (Hachimura) and D’Angelo Russell,” the NBA exec noted. “Austin Reaves, you kind of know where he is going to be in the first two years of his deal (because of CBA restrictions).

“They’re going to be looking at the tax, for sure. They want to give their young guy, (Max) Christie, a good look, he could be in the rotation next year. I think they also like Cole Swider, who is on a two-way. It’s possible they won’t have a ton of roster overhaul, but they would like another shooter.

“They could make a push for Donte DiVincenzo from the Warriors, depending on what they do with him. He might command more than the tax MLE on the market, but he would be the right kind of guy, a shooter and ballhandler off the bench.”

NBA Rumors: Donte DiVincenzo Is Likely Headed for a Raise From His $9.2 Million Contract

DiVincenzo has a player option that allows him to potentially opt out to become a free agent this offseason. The guard is slated to have a $4.7 million salary as part of a two-year, $9.2 million contract if DiVincenzo does not opt out of his deal.

DiVincenzo averaged 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game while completing 39.7% from long range during his 77 appearances in 2022-23, including 36 starts. The guard would give the Lakers a bit more shooting, but it remains to be seen if Los Angeles is willing to meet his market value. The Athletic’s John Hollinger ranked DiVincenzo as his No. 23 rated free agent.

“The question is whether anybody values him enough to pay him as a starter with cap space, or whether he tops as a midlevel exception signing for about $52 million over four years,” Hollinger wrote on June 8. “With a paucity of teams with cap space and a crowded shooting guard market, it’s possible he gets squeezed.

“Either way, however, he will do far better than the $4.5 million taxpayer MLE he had to settle for last summer. DiVincenzo has a player option for $4.7 million to return to the Warriors, I should note, but there is zero chance he exercises it.”

Lakers Rumors: Heat PG Gabe Vincent Is a Potential Lakers Target, Says NBA GM

Another name for Lakers fans to watch is Heat starting point guard Gabe Vincent. The undrafted guard is on the rise playing a significant role during the Heat’s run the NBA finals.

Vincent is averaging 13 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 rebounds per game while shooting 38.9% from long range during the postseason. The Western Conference GM also labeled Vincent as a fit for the Lakers.

“Gabe Vincent from Miami, he is a free agent and could be had at a decent number,” the NBA exec added. “It is hard to figure where he ranks as a shooter, and the Heat might go out of their way to keep him, but he’s the kind of fit they need there in LA.”