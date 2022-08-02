Lakers 8-Time All-Star Surprisingly Considers Changing Sports: Report

Dwight Howard may be trading his Los Angeles Lakers jersey for wrestling spandex as the eight-time All-Star recently participated in a WWE tryout. During an interview with ESPN Radio’s Arash Markazi, Howard revealed that he will strongly consider a wrestling career if he does not sign with an NBA team this upcoming season.

“Dwight Howard said he would like to play in the NBA next season but is ready to transition and join the WWE if that does not happen,” Markazi tweeted on July 28, 2022. “His NBA career began in Orlando and he said he’s open to beginning his WWE career in Orlando where the WWE Performance Center is located.”

After spending the 2021-22 seasons with the Lakers, Howard is a free agent and all indications appear to point to Los Angeles moving on from the veteran big man. Howard averaged 6.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and .6 blocks during his 60 appearances in 2021-22 which included 27 starts.

Howard Prefers to Play in the NBA This Season Then Transition to a WWE Career

Howard’s ideal scenario would be to continue playing in the NBA before transitioning to a WWE career. The longtime center left the door open to joining the WWE sooner rather than later if he does not land an intriguing new NBA deal.

“I would love to play in the NBA [this season],” Howard told Markazi. “Obviously, that’s where I’ve been my whole entire life. I love basketball, it’s my passion. I still have years left in me. So, I would definitely love to play, just end my career on a high note, on a great note and then transition to the best business in the world: WWE.”

Could Howard Sign With the Nets?

ESPN’s Bobby Marks recently broke down some of the available free agents with ties to the Lakers. Marks labeled the Nets, Warriors and Clippers as potential landing spots for Howard this upcoming season.

“On paper, the answer is Brooklyn, but the likelihood is that we see Ben Simmons playing the majority of minutes at center,” Marks wrote on August 2. “The Nets also have Nic Claxton and Day’Ron Sharpe in a backup role. Golden State could use Howard but only if James Wiseman occurs a setback and Andre Iguodala retires. The Clippers need size, but because of tax implications, they will likely not carry 15 guaranteed contracts to start the season.”

Howard Referred to the ‘Whole [Lakers] Season’ as a Low Point

Unfortunately, Howard’s return to Los Angeles did not go as smoothly as planned. Howard referred to the “whole season” as low point in his career which seems to indicate that his time with the Lakers is once again coming to a close.

“Dwight Howard said the ‘whole season’ was a low point,” Lakers MVPod host Michael Corvo tweeted on April 11. “He said he could’ve done a better job ‘maintaining joy’ throughout it all, regardless of his playing time, which would have helped him personally and possibly rubbed off on his Lakers teammates.”