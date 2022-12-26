Proposed Trade Lands Lakers $85 Million Star & $51 Million Wing for Russell Westbrook

In a December 25 article called “NBA Trade Ideas for Every Christmas Day Team,” Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale proposed that the Los Angeles Lakers make a trade with the Toronto Raptors.

Favale wrote that the Lakers should trade Max Christie, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Russell Westbrook, a 2026 first-round pick swap, a 2027 first-round pick (unprotected), a 2028 first-round pick swap and a 2029 first-round pick (unprotected) to the Raptors for Chris Boucher, Gary Trent Jr. and Fred VanVleet.

“Conventional wisdom suggests the Lakers are less likely to move their picks after Anthony Davis suffered a right foot injury that’s expected to sideline him for quite a while. But LeBron James still exists, and he’s about to turn 38. If the Lakers are in any way married to his timeline, they will continue to prowl the market for ways to instill actual purpose into this season,” Favale wrote. “Linking up with the Raptors might offer a safe haven. Toronto has become trendy candidates to blow it up in recent weeks—and for good reason. Its play has collectively cratered, and the roster is about to get more expensive. Trent (player option) and VanVleet (player option) are free agents this summer, and both OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam will be extension-eligible.”

After losing to the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas, the Lakers dropped to 13-20. They have the third-worst record in the Western Conference despite LeBron James putting up incredible numbers. Los Angeles general manager Rob Pelinka has been hesitant to trade his future draft picks this season since the team has struggled, but Favale believes Pelinka should consider trading the picks for Boucher, Trent Jr. and VanVleet.

What Do Chris Boucher, Gary Trent Jr. & Fred VanVleet Offer the Lakers?

Favale thinks Boucher, Trent Jr. and VanVleet can help the Lakers on both sides of the ball. This proposed trade also allows Los Angeles to get something in return for Westbrook, who becomes an unrestricted free agent after this season.

“The Lakers don’t make this trade unless they want—and are sure they can keep—both Trent and VanVleet long term. That shouldn’t be a problem. Trent is a disruptive defender, albeit too risk-inclined, who injects functional variance into the half-court offense. VanVleet’s efficiency has taken a nosedive, but he’s not even a full year removed from making his first All-Star appearance and generating All-Defense buzz. Going on 29 in February, his shooting slump isn’t necessarily a perma-decline,” Favale wrote. “Boucher’s inclusion is more than just a salary-must. He’s not hitting his threes at a high clip this year, but he can play on the frontline both alongside and independent of a healthy Davis.”

VanVleet is averaging 19.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.0 assists this season. He’s a career 37.7% shooter from beyond the arc, making him an ideal guard to pair next to James and Davis since the Lakers need more shooters.

Speaking of shooting, Trent Jr. has made 59 3s this season. That would rank second on the Lakers. The Duke product is averaging 16.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 2022-23. He’s a career 38.3% shooter from 3-point land.

Boucher isn’t a household name. However, he’s a solid role player who would give the Lakers more size in the frontcourt while Davis is out with his foot injury. Boucher is averaging 10.7 points and 6.2 rebounds this campaign.

The Lakers Are Wasting LeBron James’ Greatness

James turns 38 on December 30. However, he’s still playing like a superstar. The four-time MVP and four-time Finals MVP is averaging 27.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists. Jovan Buha of The Athletic opined that the Lakers are wasting James’ greatness by not making a trade.

“He continues to break and set records with an unprecedented longevity. Among many notable examples to choose from this season, he has already passed Magic Johnson in career assists, and will likely pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list within the next month and a half. But James’ 20th season, much like his 19th, is essentially being wasted on a seemingly lottery-bound Lakers squad,” Buha wrote on December 26. “There have been glimmers of optimism, but like last season, the team has largely underachieved relative to the expectations set forth in the first two seasons of the James-Davis partnership.”

Buha wrote that the Lakers’ front office “doesn’t want to compound its previous mistakes with more win-now moves.” So it’s possible that James may not get the help he desperately needs.