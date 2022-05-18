Veteran Guard Makes Push to Sign With Lakers: ‘I Wouldn’t Even Hesitate’

The Patrick Beverley press tour continues to chug on. The veteran guard has mainly been making headlines for his all-out assault on Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, but there have been a lot of interesting tidbits from Beverley. He acclimated himself well with the Minnesota Timberwolves this past season and may have found a long-term home.

He’s under contract through next season but his future is unclear beyond that. He recently mentioned that LeBron James was the one player he wishes he could play with. To make that happen, he would have to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers. To say he’s infamous in the fan base is an understatement. During Beverley’s time with the Clippers, he was a frequent antagonist. However, he’s a good player, and Lakers fans would quickly forget his past antics if he joined the team.

Beverley made it clear that he would be happy to sign with Los Angeles if the opportunity presented itself.

“If I was a free agent and if me and Minnesota didn’t agree to a number, I wouldn’t even hesitate,” Beverley said on ESPN’s “This Just In.” “Just to be able to play with a great like that, be able to pick his brain, be able to be a star in whatever role that I have. Playing aside Russell Westbrook … fantastic. Playing for the Lakers, couldn’t ask for a better job.”

Beverley Believes Lakers Need His Leadership

Beverley isn’t known to light up a stat sheet but he’s a 3-time NBA All-Defensive Team player and certainly knows how to fire a team up. He’s a menace to any team that plays against him but he’s loyal to his teammates and will certainly go down swinging in a fight. He thinks that he’s the missing ingredient the Lakers need and could be the one to push LeBron.

“No discredit to LeBron James, but he’s doing so much. … Who’s their leader? Who’s telling LeBron, ‘Hey LeBron, you gotta be low man, bro. That ain’t your help out. You gotta X-out.’ No one’s telling him that. Not on a consistent basis. I’m gonna tell everyone that because I want to win,” Beverley said on “Stephen A’s World.”

This season, the Lakers missed having an energy guy after letting Alex Caruso walk in free agency. Beverley is certainly a player who can bring the energy.

Would Lakers Actually Sign Beverley?

Beverley is 33-years-old and certainly knows how to draw headlines. Also, it’s no secret that Beverley and Westbrook don’t get along. They have a well-documented rivalry. However, it’s hard to imagine Westbrook is on the team next season. If he is, there’s no way he will be brought back after next season when Beverley would be a free agent.

While Beverley is an infamous antagonist, the Lakers should definitely consider him if he becomes available in free agency. He can still play defense and knows how to get under an opponent’s skin. He’s not the singular figure that’s getting the Lakers over the hump that he believes he is, but he certainly wouldn’t hurt their chances of winning another title.

