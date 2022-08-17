Tweet From Longtime Villain Sparks Rumors of Lakers Signing

He is one of the bigger NBA antagonists the Lakers have had in recent years, going back to his time with the Clippers during the 2019-20 season. But since then, point guard Patrick Beverley has bounced around from Memphis (for all of nine days) to Minnesota and now to Utah—with another stop in Los Angeles possible in the coming weeks.

This time, though, it could be with the Lakers. The purple-and-gold have had an eye on Beverley’s situation with the rebuilding Jazz, who could either trade him or buy him out, though the team’s preference remains to look for a deal.

He could certainly sign on with the Lakers if he got a buyout. A source told Heavy Sports, Beverley “would love” to play for the Lakers, and would add a special defensive dimension to the team’s bench unit. Beverley also raised eyebrows across the social media spectrum when he posted a pair of praying hands on a tweet about the Lakers playing the Clippers.

That’s helped fuel more speculation that Beverley could perhaps head to the Lakers, depending on how his situation with the Jazz pans out.

Of course, Beverley has professed his love for whatever team he’s with over the years, but he has established a special villain’s role with the Lakers, and with one of the team’s most prominent players. Getting him to the Lakers would be an interesting move for Rob Pelinka & Co.

Beverley Has Long Trolled Lakers

Beverley averaged 9.2 points, 4.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds for the Timberwolves last year, and while he is a typically accurate 3-point shooter, he dipped to 34.3% last season (he makes 37.8% from the 3-point line in his career). He is 34 and has one year and $13 million on his contract.

He drew some ire back in May when he tweeted that the Timberwolves “ended basketball” in Los Angeles this year, after having defeated the Clippers in the play-in game, which opened the way for Minnesota’s first playoff appearance since 2018 and their second since 2004. The Lakers failed to earn a spot in the play-in field.

Beverley has previously trolled the Lakers, even when both L.A. teams were at the pinnacle of the NBA. In February 2019, just before the onset of the pandemic, Beverley told Heavy Sports, “I have said, they are going to have to go through us. I think 1-through-17, coaching staff, training staff, organization, we all feel the same way. No matter what, you’ve got to come see us. That’s our attitude. That’s been our attitude since last year. And that won’t change.”

The Lakers had lost both games to the Clippers at that point. In the end, they did not have to go through the Clippers, though, as they lost in the Orlando Bubble conference semifinals to the Nuggets after blowing a 3-1 series lead.

Beverley, Westbrook: A Lotta Beef

Adding Beverley could get awkward, too, if the Lakers do not first move Russell Westbrook. He and Beverley have a long history of animosity toward each other, dating back to the 2013 playoffs, when Beverley was with the Rockets and Westbrook was with Oklahoma City. Beverley went for a steal, and Westbrook wound up tearing the meniscus in his knee, forcing him to miss the rest of the postseason.

Westbrook later famously commented on Beverley in 2019, telling reporters, “Pat Bev trick y’all, man, like he playing defense. He don’t guard nobody, man.” Beverley later said he thought Westbrook damaged his career with that comment.

None of this bothers the outspoken Beverley, though. As he said on ESPN in May, he’d leap at the chance to join the Lakers.

“I wouldn’t even hesitate,” he said. “Just to be able to play with a great like [LeBron James], be able to pick his brain, be able to be a star in whatever role that I have, playing aside Russell Westbrook. Fantastic. Playing for the Lakers, couldn’t ask for a better job.”