Clippers’ Paul George Issues Strong Statement on Lakers’ LeBron James

Los Angeles Clippers small forward Paul George and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James are friends off the court, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that George had nothing but positive things to say about James on Episode 1 of his podcast called “Podcast P.”

George said James is a “superhuman.” The Lakers swingman is averaging 29.5 points in his 20th season in the NBA at 38 years old.

“The longevity is what I don’t think people will get to,” George said. “Like, 20 years of being dominant. From high school. I don’t think nobody will be cut that way to take care of your body, to be that on point in the media, to be that on point on the court. Like, he’s a superhuman. So shout-out Bron man.”

James is averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists this season while shooting 50.1% from the floor, 30.8% from beyond the arc and 75.9% from the free-throw line. The four-time MVP is currently out with a right foot tendon injury. James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer on February 7.

LeBron James: ‘I Feel like I’m the Best Basketball Player That Ever Played’

James told Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group at the beginning of February that he thinks he’s the best basketball player ever. LeBron and Chicago Bulls icon Michael Jordan are universally recognized as the two greatest basketball players in NBA history. James and Jordan have combined to win nine regular-season MVPs, 10 championships and 10 Finals MVPs.

“What I bring to the table as a basketball player … I feel like I’m the best basketball player that ever played the game,” James said. “That’s just my confidence, that’s just what I bring to the table, what I possess. But as far as if the scoring record gets me to another level, I don’t know.”

James is first in NBA history in points, fourth in assists, 10th in steals, fifth in triple-doubles, second in player efficiency rating and fifth in points per game. The King is the only player to rank top-five all-time in both points and assists, win three Finals MVPs with three different teams and record 10,000+ points, 10,000+ rebounds and 10,000+ assists.

Meanwhile, Jordan is fifth in NBA history in points, first in points per game, third in steals and first in player efficiency rating. He holds the record for the most points scored in a playoff game (63).

Paul George Believes Winning a Title With the Clippers Would Outweigh Winning One With the Lakers

George believes winning a championship with the Clippers would outweigh winning one with the Lakers. The Clippers have zero titles in franchise history, while the Lakers have 17.

“A championship with the Clippers 100% will outweigh a championship being with the Lakers,” George told Joseph Bien-Kahn of GQ in February.

George told Bien-Kahn that bringing the Clippers their first ring would be legacy-defining. LAC has never reached the NBA Finals. George, who was traded to the Clippers in 2019, has reached the Eastern Conference and Western Conference Finals with the Indiana Pacers and Clippers. However, he’s never been to the NBA Finals.

The Clippers are in eighth place in the Western Conference standings, while the Lakers are in 11th place.