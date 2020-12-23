Paul George Takes Shot at Montrezl Harrell After Beating Lakers

There was reportedly plenty of tension between Montrezl Harrell and Paul George last season as teammates with the Los Angeles Clippers, with Harrell — now with the Lakers — not liking the preferential treatment that was given to George and Kawhi Leonard.

Harrel had been with the Clippers for two seasons before George and Leonard arrived last season and had a hard time with how the franchise shifted, catering to the two stars, per Kevin Arnovitz of ESPN.

“Gone are some of those, including Harrell, who had a more difficult time transitioning to the hierarchical system. Since the playoff elimination, players and staffers who previously blanched at the inconveniences presented by a two-time Finals MVP requiring some extra space for his unique pregame regimen have been educated on a certain reality in the NBA: Exceptional stars are afforded exceptional privileges.”

After beating Harrell and the Lakers 116-109 on the opening night of the NBA season, George was asked about the report by Charles Barkley in a very awkward postgame interview with the TNT crew.

Charles Barkley asked Paul George if he got preferential treatment with the Clippers. PG's response: "The dudes that put it in the work, that built themselves up to be where they're at, it's a reason they get to that level, they get what they need"pic.twitter.com/I2A5bQaSH5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 23, 2020

“As you know Charles, the dudes that put in the work, that built themselves up to be where they’re at, it’s a reason they get to that level. They know what they need and they know what makes them play at a high level.” George said. “Whoever that offends — we don’t have that issue right now in this locker room.”

Paul George, Montrezl Harrell Have History

George doesn’t say it directly, but Harrell — the Sixth Man of the Year last season — is the most notable subtraction from last year’s roster. And according to George, this edition of the Clippers have no problems going on it the locker room, although that’s just his account of the situation. And it should be noted the two have history.

Harrell and George reportedly got in a spat during the Game 7 loss to the Nuggets in the playoffs over a bad pass, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Harrell responded with something along the lines of, “You’re always right. Nobody can tell you nothing,” and expletives were uttered from both players, sources said. George eventually toned down his rhetoric, but a heated Harrell wasn’t having it. Teammates began clapping on the sideline, in part to disguise what was going on and in an attempt to defuse the situation. The incident deescalated shortly after as coach Doc Rivers took his seat to go over the game plan.

Harrell surprised a lot of people when he decided to ink a deal with the Lakers and has been fairly transparent that he has some hard feelings for how things ended with the Clippers.

“I feel that if you spend your career in any place long enough, you’re going to want to still keep playing there and keep growing there,” Harrell told reporters last month. “So, of course I still have great respect for those guys and for that organization. But like I said, as far as they wanted me back, obviously it doesn’t seem that way, does it?”

Montrezl Harrell Bright Spot for Lakers in Loss

LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers [FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS] | NBA on ESPNWatch highlights from the season-opening game for Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the LA Clippers against LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers. #NBA #NBAHighlights #ClippersLakers ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ http://espnplus.com/youtube ✔️ Get the ESPN App: http://www.espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: http://es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔️ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube:… 2020-12-23T06:00:39Z

Despite the Lakers losing their opener, Harrell and fellow new addition Dennis Schroder were the bright spots.

Schroder registered 14 points, 12 rebounds, 8 assists and just 1 turnover in the losing effort, while Harrell put up 17 points, 10 boards, 3 assists.

“Those guys are going to be big time players for us this year,” Vogel told reporters after the game, per Mike Trudell. “I was very encouraged.”

Vogel on Dennis Schroder and Montrezl Harrell: "Those guys are going to be big time players for us this year. I was very encouraged.” Schroder: 14 points, 12 boards, 8 assists/1 turnover, 5 of 15 FG’s,

Harrell: 17 points, 10 boards, 3 assists, 6 of 7 FG’s — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 23, 2020

The Lakers have some time to regroup from the loss, with their next game on the schedule coming on Christmas day against the Dallas Mavericks.

READ NEXT: Fans Go Wild Over Lakers’ New Championship Rings