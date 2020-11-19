Lakers Letting Go of Veteran Player: Report

Despite winning the championship just recently, the Los Angeles Lakers are already starting to move on from players who were part of the team. They traded away Danny Green and now it looks like another veteran guard is on the way out. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Lakers have waived Quinn Cook.

The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving guard Quinn Cook, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Cook had a non-guaranteed season for 2020-21. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 19, 2020

Cook only averaged 11.5 minutes a game last season so the news that the team is moving on isn’t too much of a surprise. The guard didn’t have any role during the Lakers’ recent title run and became expendable. However, they will be paying him $1 million of his $3 million salary for next season.

Quinn Cook will receive $1M out of his $3M deal in 2020-21. https://t.co/pYZUxBCYdi — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 19, 2020

Cook is a strong 3-point shooter who has championship experience with two different teams. He should be able to find a landing spot at some point. Though he didn’t play much, he was always very active on the Lakers’ bench and toughed out the bubble even though his role was minimal. Cook is only 27 but he can bring a team some solid leadership ability.

