Insider Reveals the Lakers Likely Starting Lineup

We know that LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook will be in the Los Angeles Lakers starting lineup when the season tips off, but the big question is the other two players who will join them on the court. Los Angeles Times’ Broderick Turner believes DeAndre Jordan will start at center, while Kent Bazemore slides in at shooting guard.

“Vogel wouldn’t say who will start alongside James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, but the speculation is that it will be DeAndre Jordan at center and Kent Bazemore at guard,” Turner detailed.

If true, it puts an end to the rumors that Anthony Davis could start at center, but the big man admitted he will be playing more at the five this season. Turner indicated Jordan is likely to get the nod over Dwight Howard, and Bazemore starting means Carmelo Anthony will provide a spark for the second unit off the bench.

Lakers Roster & Projected Starting Lineup 2021-22

Here is a look at what the Lakers projected starting lineup and depth chart looks like. Keep in mind Talen Horton-Tucker, Wayne Ellington, Trevor Ariza and Malik Monk are all dealing with injuries. It will be interesting to see how the starting lineup shakes out when the Lakers are back at full strength.

C- DeAndre Jordan, Dwight Howard, Jay Huff (two-way)

PF- Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony, Sekou Doumbouya (two-way)

SF- LeBron James, Talen Horton-Tucker, Trevor Ariza

SG- Kent Bazemore, Wayne Ellington, Malik Monk, Avery Bradley, Austin Reaves

PG- Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, Rajon Rondo

Melo: ‘I Know Whether I’m Starting, Coming [Off the Bench], I Know What I Have to Do’

Anthony spent some time in the starting lineup during the preseason, but the early indications are the veteran forward will come off the bench. The ten-time All-Star emphasized that he will be ready to start or come off the bench depending on what his role ends up being.

“You just gotta adapt, you gotta just be willing to adapt,” Anthony explained during an October 13 press conference. “I think by [the] time game one is here, we would know, like I would know, everybody would kind of [know] what their situation is, what their role is. But right now, we’re just playing. I don’t know. I know what I have to do. Sure, I know whether I’m starting, coming [off the bench], I know what I have to do.”

We will find out the official starting lineup when the Lakers take on the Warriors. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel noted that setting the starting five will be a group effort which includes the team’s stars.

“We’ll have conversations, both with the coaching staff, the front office and with our captains, and see what everybody is feeling about it,” Vogel said, per USA Today. “Obviously they’re two really good, more than two really good situations for how we build our starting lineup, and we feel good about all of them. It’s just about what we’re going to land on.”