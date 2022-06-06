Lakers Make Splash by Hiring Controversial 4-Time NBA All-Star: Report

Darvin Ham is making his first move to fill out his Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff with Rasheed Wallace joining him as an assistant in L.A. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Wallace has “agreed on a deal” to be part of Ham’s new Lakers coaching staff.

“Sources: Four-time NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace has agreed on a deal to be an assistant coach for the Lakers under new head coach Darvin Ham,” Charania tweeted on June 6, 2022. “Both were teammates in Detroit and part of the 2004 title team. Memphis‘ Penny Hardaway hinted today Wallace may join Ham in LA.”

As an NBA player, Wallace consistently drew the ire of officials which results in league records for the most career ejections (29) along with the most technical fouls in a season (41) in 2000-01. Yet, Wallace has utilized his four-time All-Star career to become a respected coach starting at the high school level before joining Penny Hardaway as an assistant at the University of Memphis.

The news comes after Memphis News’ Jason Munz reported that Hardaway revealed that Wallace was “likely headed” to the Lakers.

“I asked Penny Hardaway this morning about Rasheed Wallace’s status,” Munz tweeted on June 6. “He said Rasheed is likely headed to LA to be part of Darvin Ham’s staff.”

ALL the latest Los Angeles Lakers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lakers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lakers!

Wallace Moved From an Assistant to a ‘Consultant’s Role’ at Memphis

While Wallace started out as an assistant coach at Memphis, the former NBA big man finished the 2021-22 season in a “consultant’s role.” Hardaway cited Wallace’s health as the main reason for the move.

“Penny Hardaway says assistant coach Rasheed Wallace will not return in an in-person capacity ‘right now,'” Munz detailed in a series of January 19 tweets. “’Consultant’s role,’ Penny says. …Penny didn’t close the door on Rasheed possibly returning in-person down the road. Says Rasheed is ‘still a coach.’ But said his in-person absence is a mutual decision based on ‘health and safety’ concerns.”