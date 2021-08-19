Former All-Star Breaks Silence on Rumored Lakers Workout

Isaiah Thomas continues to be linked to the Los Angeles Lakers, and the point guard is not doing anything to squash the rumors. During an interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews on The Jump, Thomas confirmed he has worked out with a few NBA teams, but declined to mention specific team names.

“I’ve worked out with some teams, they’ve went really well,” Thomas noted. “Teams have seen me move, they’ve just seen me be who I am, and that’s what the biggest thing for me is, to get it out there so people can see that I’m healthy. For people to see that I have no restraints, I have no restrictions. I’m 100% ready to go, but I’ve been working out with guys, I’ve been ready. I’m just waiting on the opportunity, I’m waiting on the right opportunity for me to showcase my skills and be able to have an opportunity to play at the highest level and show that I can still compete at a very high level.”

Here’s a look at Andrews’ interview with Thomas.

“That’s the only goal…is to be in the NBA, to be on a roster. I know I got the talent to do it.” Point guard Isaiah Thomas on his summer workouts with NBA teams, his health and more: pic.twitter.com/ykHN28xSWs — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) August 18, 2021

Thomas: ‘I’ve Been in the Gym With Who You Think I’ve Been in the Gym With’

Andrews pressed Thomas to discuss specific teams, and the point guard essentially confirmed Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes report on a recent Lakers workout. Thomas worked out for Los Angeles as well as with LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, per Haynes. Without naming names, Thomas admitted, “I’ve been in the gym with who you think.”

“I want to try to keep that in-house,” a coy Thomas responded. “I seen there was something [report] out there the other day. I’m just trying to get in the gym with anybody, really. Just for everybody to see. Like I said, I’m a gym rat, so I’ve been in the gym with some highly-talented guys. I’ll let the world figure that out. …Yeah, I’ve been in the gym with who you think I’ve been in the gym with.”

The Lakers Hosted Isaiah Thomas, Darren Collinson & Mike James for a Free-Agent Workout: Report

According to Haynes, Thomas was one of three players the Lakers recently hosted for a workout. Thomas also worked out with James and Westbrook in Los Angeles on August 17th, per Haynes. The guard appears to have James’ seal of approval if the Lakers opt to sign Thomas.

“The Los Angeles Lakers are actively surveying the landscape to eventually fill out the roster with more depth, and have done so in recently working out Isaiah Thomas, Darren Collison and Mike James, league sources told Yahoo Sports,” Haynes noted. “A signing is not imminent, sources said. The Lakers could also elect to bring players into training camp to fight for the last few roster spots.”

Thomas is a two-time All-Star who has battled injuries the last four seasons. The point guard played in just three games last season with the Pelicans before being released. Thomas averaged 12.2 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 41.3% from long range in 40 appearances with the Wizards during the 2019-20 season. The Lakers appear to be looking for a third point guard to have insurance behind Westbrook and Kendrick Nunn.