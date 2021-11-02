Lakers’ Russell Westbrook Addresses ‘Fun’ In-Game Crip-Walk Dance

The score was 90-86 and the Cavaliers were giving the Lakers a pretty good fight at Staples Center this weekend. The game was in the fourth quarter, generally a moment for seriousness and focus in the NBA. But Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook heard a familiar song—G’d Up by Tha Eastsidaz—and found himself dancing a crip walk while bringing the ball across the halfcourt line.

ESPN writer Marcus Spears caught the moment.

Did Russell Westbrook just crip walk across the court while G’d up by the Eastsidaz played in the background? 😂😂😂 @SnoopDogg pic.twitter.com/hSgShbybaa — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) October 30, 2021

And Westbrook was happy to discuss it when it was brought up to him at practice this week. He said it was not something he does a lot.

“Bro you know what, not really, I have done it a few times, probably in Oklahoma a few times,” Westbrook said after practice on Monday, “but literally like, if you from L.A., certain music, certain tunes just kind of hit you differently and you kind of, like, I don’t know—all I heard was the music and I was like, ‘Oh, this is my joint right here.’ And my feet started moving. You know, it is just how it works in me and I just had to dance, it is something I kind of enjoy doing. Kind of happened in the middle of the game. I enjoyed it.”

Westbrook Wants Lakers to Have Fun, ‘Win, Lose or Draw’

And why not? The Lakers stretched their lead over Cleveland and wound up winning by 12, outscoring the Cavs 25-16 in that fourth for a good bounce-back win after a very disappointing loss to Oklahoma City in L.A.’s previous outing—one in which Westbrook was heavily criticized for being ejected.

Westbrook has 19 points, six rebounds and five assists in that game, and was solid as a shooter (8-for-13). More than that, though, he gave a glimpse of the kind of spirit he wants to bring to this Lakers team.





He explained:

It also goes to something I mentioned after that game—just my swag and my energy and that’s who I am. In order for us to be who we need to be, I need to be free and do things where, to me it seems normal but for everybody else is like, ‘What the hell was he doing?’ And I’m OK with that. That brings a good energy to my team, to my teammates. Puts us in a happy place. I always remember, throughout a season and throughout a game, you always want to make sure you’re having fun, win, lose or draw. Because if you’re not, it’s kind of—for me personally, if I am super-focused and not having no fun then I get tense and I lose what I am supposed to be doing. So that is part of that, trying to have fun and enjoy the game.

Lakers Start Slow, But Show Good Team Chemistry

That would be welcome among the Lakers, especially after the grind that was last season. Over the course of that year, the Lakers suffered crippling injuries to Anthony Davis and LeBron James, had a poorly constructed roster that left a tug-of-war for minutes at center, and featured at least three players—Dennis Schroder, Montrezl Harrell and Kyle Kuzma—who were sometimes critical of the team.

Last year’s Lakers still disappointed in the playoffs, ousted in the first round, and wound up dumping all but three players from that roster (James, Davis and Talen Horton-Tucker).

It’s been a slower start this year, but the team has won four of five and with Westbrook around, at lest there is some fun to be had.

“You know, I like to joke and enjoy the game and have fun while doing it,” Westbrook said. “But also at the same time, I’m going to compete to the best of my ability and that’s just all kind of who I am. And I think some of them didn’t notice it right away and after the game everybody was like, ‘Oh, I didn’t realize you did this throughout the game.’ I was like, ‘Yep, we needed it today.’”