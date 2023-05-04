Russell Westbrook Makes Demand of Lakers Amid Playoff Run

If the Los Angeles Lakers win a championship, Russell Westbrook wants a ring.

Westbrook was shipped out by the Lakers at the trade deadline in February, with the team making a much much-needed shift that turned out to be beneficial for both sides. In return, the Lakers were able to acquire D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and forward Jarred Vanderbilt in the three-team, eight-player deal.

Westbrook was bought out by the Jazz and found a home with the Los Angeles Clippers. He still had some flaws in his game but averaged 15.8 points, 7.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds, drawing rave reviews from his teammates.

The Clippers were bounced in the first round by the Denver Nuggets but Westbrook is keeping his eye on the Lakers. If his former squad hoists the Larry O’Brien Trophy, Westbrook and Patrick Beverley both want rings.

Beverley broke down his recent interaction with Westbrook during a pick-up game on “The Pat Bev Show With Rone.”

“Russ goes, ‘Hey Pat if the Lakers win, I want my ring.’ I ain’t going to lie, Russ. We’re going to be suited and booted, and I’ll be right there waiting for my ring,” Beverley said.

Lakers Will Have Final Decision on if Russell Westbrook Gets a Ring

It’s an interesting ask from the outspoken guards. Both Westbrook and Beverley have had some shade for the Lakers since their departures. Westbrook has been a lot more subtle than Beverley, who openly said he wanted to be the reason why the Lakers didn’t make the postseason and talked a bunch of trash when the teams met up at the end of the regular season.

Pelicans guard CJ McCollum made an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Thursday and said the decision is the Lakers to make.

“I think it’s up to the franchise. Historically, different teams do different things,” McCollum said. “It’s really up to the franchise. It’s a nice gesture. … I think it’s more so how the player is traded and is it a happy ending.”

“Undisputed” host Skip Bayless wasn’t as keen on Westbrook being given a ring by the Lakers.

“The key word is deserve,” Bayless said. “Russ does not deserve a ring. He was the biggest reason they were on the way to missing the playoffs.”

Westbrook took a lot of heat in LA but Beverley was a big supporter. He thought Westbrook should have been firmly in the running for Sixth Man of the Year thanks to his contributions off the bench.

“I thought Russ was gonna get that,” Beverley said. “Most triple-doubles off the bench. Most triple-doubles off the bench, what else we talking about?”

Lakers Looking to Build Off Big Game 1 Win Against Warriors

The Lakers were impressive in their first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies and kept the momentum rolling into Game 1 with the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers escaped Chase Center with a 117-112 victory, riding a 30-point, 22-rebound performance from Anthony Davis.

The key for the Lakers will be keeping Davis healthy. He’s dealing with a hip issue and logged a whopping 44 minutes in Game 1.

“We have to manage their loads throughout the regular season in order for us to push them a little further during this time of year,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said. “Postseason, everything is at its peak. You have to pare down your rotation, and you got to push the big dogs. Your big dogs got to be there early and often.”

The Warriors are a 6-point favorite for Game 2 on Thursday, per Odds Shark.