Lakers Guard Russell Westbrook ‘Reborn’ With New Nickname

Russell Westbrook has thrived coming off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers, which has prompted one of his most notable critics to change up the nickname he uses for the polarizing guard.

Westbrook and Fox Sports talking head Skip Bayless have sparred in the past, with the Lakers guard being one of his favorite players to chastise publicly on his shows. Bayless used the nickname “Westbrick” during his tough first year in LA, something Westbrook pushed back against.

With Westbrook now coming off the bench, Bayless felt it was time to freshen up his shade for the former MVP, albeit he also had a compliment for him.

“Russell Westbrick had been reborn as Russell Westbench, fire-starting off the bench,” Bayless tweeted, citing his stats and dubbing Westbrook a Sixth Man of the Year Candidate. “Russ keeps saving LeBron! Lakers announcers suggesting he’s playing sick tonight – it’s always something with King.”

There’s no doubt Westbrook has been better in his bench role. Prior to the move, Westbrook was averaging 10.3 points on 28.9% shooting to go with 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists. In a reserve role over the last three games, Westbrook is averaging 16.3 points on 46.2% shooting, 7.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists. The Lakers are 2-1 over that span.

Westbrook Called Out Bayless for Disrespectful Nickname

Westbrook has taken the criticism and name-calling from Bayless very personally, even addressing him on social media.

“Yoooo… watch your mouth,” Westbrook tweeted at Bayless last year. “Don’t say anything here you wouldn’t say to my face.”

Westbrook called the name-calling is a direct shot at his family and legacy, making a vow to address those who do so.

“A lot of times, I let it slide,” Westbrook said, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN last season. “But now it’s time to put a stop to that and put it on notice. There’s a difference. We need to make sure it’s understood. And every time I do hear it now, I will make sure that I address it and make sure I nip that in the bud.”

Westbrook’s wife, Nina, also came at Bayless on Twitter. He responded but did not sound like he was going to back off.

“Dear Mrs. Westbrook: Thank you for clarifying that I didn’t block you. I’ve never blocked anybody and never will,” he wrote. “I welcome your criticism and appreciate your defending your husband. But I will continue to tell the truth as I see it.”

Lakers Want to Redeem Russell Westbrook

The Westbrook situation has been a delicate one for the Lakers and he’s bounced around in trade rumors. But first-year head coach Darvin Ham has been very clear that he has a massive amount of respect for Westbrook and his resume as a pro, which has made the role shift a bit easier to facilitate.

“One of my goals selfishly is to get him in the Sixth Man of the Year conversation,” Ham said after the Lakers beat the Pelicans on November 2. “And why not start now? We were dragging in the mud early in the game and he came in and gave us a huge, huge boost. So his fingerprints were definitely all over this game in a positive, productive manner.”

While Westbrook has thrived in his new role, the question remains if the Lakers will end up trading him. If they are looking to make an impactful move involving their two available first-round picks to trade, Westbrook will almost surely be involved to get players in return that can bolster the Lakers’ title hopes.

It’s been reported that the Lakers are expected to wait around 20 games before exploring possible deals.