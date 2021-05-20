Steph Curry to Lakers Chatter Heats Back up After Play-in Game

The first play-in game in Los Angeles Lakers history ended up being one for the ages as they battled the Golden State Warriors in one of the most competitive games of the year. Steph Curry did everything he could as he scored 37 points in the 103-100 loss. He’s had one of the best seasons of his career despite the Warriors not winning a ton of games.

At 33-years-old, it fair to start questioning how much longer Curry will be one of the NBA’s elite players. After an amazing run for Golden State that saw them win three of five NBA championships, the team has hit hard times. Klay Thompson can’t stay healthy and Curry is the only true star on the roster. There’s been a lot of speculation that he could possibly team up with LeBron James so that he can win another championship or two. After Thursday’s game, that speculation picked back up a bit when Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright suggested that Curry should come down to Los Angeles.

LeBron just told Steph that he’s got a great real estate agent in Brentwood whenever he’s ready to win some championships again. 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ — nick wright (@getnickwright) May 20, 2021

Curry has become synonymous with the Warriors but crazy things happen in the NBA. He only has so many years left as an elite player and it would be a shame to see him waste his historic talent on a sinking franchise.

What Would It Take for Curry to Want out of Golden State?

Curry has given 12 years of his life to the Warriors and the highs have been extremely high. With him leading the team, they built one of the most exciting dynasties in NBA history. However, all good things come to an end. The Warriors missed the playoffs last year and could miss them again if they lose to the Memphis Grizzlies in the last play-in game.

It’s clear that the Warriors are miles away from being championship contenders. They could always take a big swing and land a superstar like Bradley Beal but it’s doubtful he actually leaves Washington. There aren’t any obvious superstars who appear ready to leave their current situation. If the Warriors can’t improve and keep ending their seasons early, Curry will have to consider spending the last few years of his career elsewhere.

Would Curry Consider the Lakers?

Not only does Curry need to make the decision to leave the Warriors, but he also needs to make a decision on where he’d like to play next. There’s no guarantee he’d want to end up with the Lakers. Teaming up with LeBron James is appealing to some players but not all.

Curry and LeBron have been heated rivals for years now. It would be strange to see them on the same team. That said, it would provide the guard with his best shot at winning another title before he retires. Curry is still under contract through next season and he isn’t likely to request a trade before he hits free agency. If the Warriors have another down year, Curry’s free agency stint will be very interesting to watch.

