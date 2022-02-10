Lakers Trade Target, Former Top-10 Pick Goes Viral With Cryptic IG Message

A new Los Angeles Lakers trade rumor emerged just hours before the NBA trade deadline comes to a halt at 3 p.m. Eastern on February 10. Former lottery pick Cam Reddish has been linked to the Lakers and the Knicks guard took to Instagram to post a photo of himself playing at Crypto.com Arena.

“Maybe if I weren’t built for this, I’d let it phase me💫 #TGBTG #CamFam,” Reddish said in a February 9 Instagram post.

Lakers guard Wayne Ellington responded to Reddish’s message with a target emoji. Reddish’s photos all featured the Klutch Sports logo, the agency with strong ties to LeBron James, the Lakers franchise and who also represents the Knicks guard.

Time will tell if Reddish is dealt for the second time in less than a month. Here’s a look at Reddish’s Instagram photo that has Lakers fans crossing their fingers at the trade deadline.

The Lakers Would Trade Horton-Tucker in the 3-Team Trade Rumor

Sources: The Lakers, Knicks and Raptors have discussed a 3-team trade. Lakers get Cam Reddish and Alec Burks. Knicks get Goran Dragic and draft picks. Raptors get Talen Horton-Tucker and Nerlens Noel. There’s also a chance Kendrick Nunn is added to the trade as talks continue — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) February 10, 2022

Hoops Hype’s Michael Scotto reported the Lakers have been in trade talks with the Knicks and Raptors for a potential three-team deadline deal. The Lakers would trade Talen Horton-Tucker and potentially Kendrick Nunn in exchange for Reddish along with Alec Burks.

“The Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, and Toronto Raptors discussed a three-team trade at length Wednesday night into Thursday morning,” Scotto explained on February 10. “The framework would send Cam Reddish and Alec Burks to the Lakers, Goran Dragic and draft pick compensation to the Knicks, and Talen Horton-Tucker and Nerlens Noel to the Raptors, league sources told HoopsHype. Kendrick Nunn was also mentioned as a potential addition to the trade talks, sources said.”

Knick Coach Tom Thibodeau Was Against the Initial Reddish Trade: Report





The Knicks acquired Reddish from the Hawks just weeks ago in a January 13 trade. Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk later revealed that Reddish requested a trade last offseason in an attempt to get away from Atlanta’s wing logjam.

There appears to be tension in New York City as New York Post’s Marc Berman reported that Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau did not want the team to trade for Reddish.

“Word around the league is when Knicks president Leon Rose moved to strike a deal with Atlanta on Jan. 15, the head coach wasn’t all-in on the move,” Berman explained on February 7.

“’From my understanding, Thibs didn’t want him and they did it anyway,’ said an NBA source who has been in contact with Knicks brass.”

Former Top-10 Pick Had a Breakout Performance During the 2021 ECF





Despite being the No. 10 pick of the 2019 NBA draft, Reddish has had limited opportunities as a result of injuries and the deep Hawks roster he was part of the previous two and a half seasons. Reddish had a breakout performance against the Bucks in the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals averaging 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting a scorching 64.3% from long range.

Prior to being traded to the Knicks, Reddish averaged 11.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and a steal while shooting 37.9% from the three-point line in 23.4 minutes per game during his 34 appearances this season with the Hawks. Reddish is an appealing trade target for the Lakers as they would be giving up on Horton-Tucker but get another young player with plenty of upside in return.