Lakers’ Trade Target Sends Message to D’Angelo Russell After Win

The Los Angeles Lakers pursued several options ahead of the trade deadline this season. D’Angelo Russell was a polarizing figure in most of those pursuits, including for Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray.

Russell has performed well for the Lakers since those rumors emerged, drawing praise from Murray after his latest showing.

He set season-highs with 44 points – including a Lakers season-high 21 points in the fourth quarter – and nine made threes in the Lakers’ win over the Milwaukee Bucks on March 8.

“DLO YOU A KILLA,” Murray exclaimed in a post on X, formerly Twitter on March 8.

"DLO YOU A KILLA," Murray exclaimed in a post on X, formerly Twitter on March 8.

Most fourth quarter points by a Laker this season: DLo

Russell is averaging 22.8 points, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 45.6% from beyond the arc with 6.4 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and just under 1.0 steals per game in his last 25 starts.

The Lakers are 16-9 in those games, losing their lone outing without him.

Teammate LeBron James also sent a message to his teammate on social media. James and Anthony Davis co-signed Head Coach Darvin Ham’s previous decision to move Russell to the bench.

“YEAAAAHHHH 9LO,” James exclaimed in his post.

James missed the win with the same ankle injury that has plagued him throughout the season, setting the stage for Russell’s big night against the Bucks who sit third in the East standings.

Davis also came out of the game worse for the wear, taking an elbow from Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo to his shoulder. After the game, Davis had the shoulder heavily wrapped and is uncertain for the Lakers’ March 8 tilt against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Injuries are catching up to the Lakers’ top star at a critical juncture.

Lakers Stars Dealing With Injuries

After missing just three games through December, James has now missed six of the Lakers’ 31 contests in 2024.

The Lakers have remained fortunate with regards to Davis. He’s missed just four games all season, two since the calendar turned, and only one that James also missed. Their continued availability would seem as critical to the end of the season as the postseason.

They are 5-4 without James but have a minus-3.4 net efficiency differential when he’s off the floor, per Cleaning The Glass.

They are 1-3 without Davis.

Anthony Davis said he couldn't move his left shoulder after trying to take a charge against Giannis. He said he'll see how he feels tomorrow.

That lone win without Davis notably came without either star, so perhaps they can make it through a few games down the stretch.

D’Angelo Russell, Lakers Face Critical Stretch to End Season

The Lakers hold a 0.5-game lead over the Golden State Warriors. They have 17 games to the Warriors 20, and the two teams have split their head-to-head meetings with two more to go in the regular season.

Both previous matchups have been on the road, though.

Taking both games at home in Crypto.com Arena could have significant implications for the Play-In Tournament.

The Lakers are currently on track to host the Warriors on April 17 in the first round of the Play-In Tournament. It will be a win-or-go-home situation. The victor will move on to face the loser of the first-round matchup between the Nos. 7 and 8 seeds.

That would be a road date. The Lakers are 12-19 on the road this season.

It will take two wins just for Russell and the Lakers to earn the eighth and final seed in the playoffs. They are 1.0 game behind the Dallas Mavericks for eighth place and 2.5 behind the Sacramento Kings for seventh.