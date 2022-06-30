Lakers Sign Ex-Bulls Forward, Former 1st-Round Pick Who Is Klutch Client

There’s a clear theme early in free agency for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team is looking to get younger after going old last season. The team has already brought in a few players who are still in their 20s and they aren’t stopping yet.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the Lakers are signing former Chicago Bulls forward Troy Brown Jr. to a one-year, veteran minimum contract.

The Lakers have agreed to a one-year, vet minimum contract with Troy Brown Jr., a Lakers source confirmed to ESPN. The 22-year old is a defensive-minded wing, standing 6-6 with a 6-10 reach. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 30, 2022

Brown is just 22 years old and will be one of the youngest non-rookies on the team. He originally came into the NBA as a first-round pick of the Washington Wizards after a run at Oregon. As McMenamin noted, the forward has a great wingspan of 6-foot-10 and puts most of his focus on the defensive side of the court. He’s not much of a scorer as he’s only averaged 6.4 points a game throughout his career and hits just 33.7% of his 3-pointers. Considering he’s still so young, there’s plenty of room for him to grow. The first thing on the agenda is to improve his shooting.

Lakers Sign Another Klutch Sports Client

During last season, the Lakers and Klutch Sports had some issues. There was rumored tension between the sides after the team refused to trade Russell Westbrook at the deadline. It was a relationship that has proven quite fruitful in the past and was a big reason the Lakers won a championship in 2020. It now appears that there aren’t any hard feelings.

It’s early in free agency but the Lakers have already added a few Klutch Sports clients in Lonnie Walker and Juan Toscano-Anderson. Brown can also be added to the list as he’s represented by Klutch Sports.

Chicago Bulls forward Troy Brown Jr is signing with Klutch Sports. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) January 11, 2022

The fact that the Lakers have signed so many players from the agency already means that the relationship should be strong right now. It was risky during the season when the team started alienating the powerful agency considering how many high-profile clients they represent. This is a good sign for the future of the relationship, especially with LeBron James entering a contract year.

Lakers Now Look for Shooting

The Lakers have added some size and athleticism. However, they haven’t added great shooting. With the Lakers banking on youth, it’s possible that a player or two makes strides this season but the team would be wise to add some proven shooters. According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, that’s exactly what the plan is.

“The Lakers’ next priority as the offseason unfolds is to address their outside shooting, sources told ESPN. L.A. ranked 22nd in the league in 3-point shooting last season, hitting just 34.7% of its team attempts,” McMenamin wrote.

The Lakers could take a look at some players who were on last year’s roster. Wayne Ellington and Carmelo Anthony are two veterans who can shoot but can’t play defense. Now that there’s more defensive talent on the roster, it’s easier to justify putting those two on the court. That said, the Lakers might continue their youth movement.

