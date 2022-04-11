Rams DL Aaron Donald Shares Scary Update for Future Opponents

For eight seasons, Aaron Donald has brought a trench wave of destruction as a fast, twitchy, aggressive and annually consistent defender for the Los Angeles Rams with eight Pro Bowls and seven All-Pro nods as proof.

And before the 2014 season when he entered the league out of Pittsburgh, Donald was timed with the following 40-yard dash mark at the NFL Scouting Combine: 4.68.





Aaron Donald runs a filthy 4.6, highlights crazy day for defensive linemen at NFL Combine (#LOOKIT) Aaron Donald, Jadeveon Clowney, and Louis Nix are doing inhuman things for defensive linemen at the NFL Draft Scouting Combine. 2014-02-24T23:06:56Z

However, the Super Bowl 56 champion shared during a recent released episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game that he’s seen changes in a certain area — which can surely frighten a lot of future opponents.

Where Donald has Seen Most Improvement

At age 31, and with 123 starts in 127 games of action, is Donald showing wear in his personal tires?

He doesn’t think so. He believes there’s more mileage left…and says that he’s quicker than that combine day from eight years ago when he was 22.

“Yeah, I’m faster,” Donald said on the podcast. “I was just with my guy Wednesday training and I always ask after I work, ‘What do you think?’ And he (said) back, ‘You’ve got about three, five more years in you with how you’re moving.’ So, I feel good, I really do feel good. I feel quick, I feel explosive. I don’t feel like I’m slowing down — if anything I feel like I’m getting faster.”

For linemen who soon have to go head-to-head with “A.D,” that’s a scary thought to think about regarding a man who has shown off this kind of speed over the years:

Aaron Donald moves in fast forward 😤😤 @AaronDonald97 pic.twitter.com/jfNZKmT0Dm — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 18, 2019

Aaron Donald is just too fast 💨 @AaronDonald97 pic.twitter.com/Xg41Wr81YX — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 20, 2019

Plus this sample of quickness from this past season versus the Minnesota Vikings:

Is Donald Acknowledging his age?

Donald sounds like a man in his early 30s who still feels younger than he appears.

“I feel like I’m in better shape. I keep telling people, I get better with age, man,” Donald said. “I don’t slow down. I just feel like I’m getting that much stronger. I look better with age and all that.”

Here’s how Donald has kept himself in shape following the Super Bowl win: By turning to the same trainer he’s had in the Steel City.

These workout videos leaked by his trainer during the week April 4 shows a working Donald — which helps shine a light on how “A.D” has increased his quickness:

But there’s more. Here, Donald performs what are usually drills for linebackers and defensive backs — which involves backpedaling and change of direction runs.

Finally, it’s not an “A.D” workout without some core action.

Donald will return to a Rams team not only fresh off the franchise’s second Vince Lombardi Trophy (but first as L.A.), he’ll return with a completely different-looking defense.

Gone is his defensive lineman partner Sebastian Joseph-Day, who has since stayed in the City of Angeles but has crossed over to the Chargers. Linebacker Troy Reeder also joined “Bash” and former Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley with the ‘Bolts as reported by Mike Kaye of the Pro Football Network on Saturday, April 9.

Former #Rams LB Troy Reeder is staying in LA and signing a 1-year deal with the #Chargers, per league source. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) April 9, 2022

And, his teammate for 12 games Von Miller signed with the Buffalo Bills during the free agency cycle of March. But, Donald will soon see a new face inside the “Rams House:” Longtime NFC West rival Bobby Wagner, who comes over from the Seattle Seahawks.

An older, yet faster Donald added what he’s hungry for in the upcoming 2022 season.

“I’m hungry to try to get another one for sure, I can’t lie about that,” Donald said.