Roster Addition Points to Rookie Starting for Rams in Week 12

The Los Angeles Rams may be placed in a situation where they’ll roll with their fourth blindside option in a game.

Hence the roster addition for one rookie draft pick — which is signaling that he could be plugged in against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Who was Elevated

Announced by the franchise on Saturday, November 25 nearly 24 hours before the Week 12 contest, the Rams have promoted first-year offensive tackle A.J. Arcuri to the 53-man roster for their Arrowhead Stadium trip. Arcuri was among two active roster signings for the Chiefs game.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Signed to Active Roster T A.J. Arcuri, RB Ronnie Rivers

• Activated, from Practice Squad TE Roger Carter, G Jeremiah Kolone

— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 26, 2022

And his elevation comes with head coach Sean McVay revealing on Black Friday that the rookie out of Michigan State could be an option with Ty Nsekhe dealing with a knee ailment.

Nsekhe is yet to be ruled out of the lineup. However, he did not participate during practices during the week of November 21. He has been listed as questionable for the Chiefs game.

In the event Arcuri gets the greenlight to start, he’ll become the fourth to line up at left tackle for what’s been an injury-ravaged offensive line.

The Rams started the year with Joe Noteboom planted as the starter. After Noteboom went down with a torn ACL, Alaric Jackson then became a fixture on the blindside. Jackson, though, was ruled out for the year before the New Orleans Saints game due to blood clots. Nsekhe, 36, then took over the LT duties.

The towering Arcuri came into the league as a seventh rounder for the Rams. Per the Michigan State football website, he started in 25 games (17 on the blindside) and saw action in 40 total contests. Arcuri was also a seasoned collegian — having played six seasons of college football which included his graduate senior season of 2021.

After the Rams got him at No. 261 overall, he credited the Big 10 for preparing him for his NFL moment.

“I think the Big 10 is definitely a strong league,” Arcuri told the L.A. media via Zoom in May 2022. “You go against great defensive linemen every week — so I think that’s played a huge role in preparing me for this next opportunity ahead.”

Michigan State offensive lineman AJ Arcuri talks about how the physicality of the Big 10 conference prepared him for the NFL and recalls his connection with Los Angeles Rams OL Brian Allen.

Now, his next opportunity could be preventing a Chiefs pass rush that is averaging 3.2 sacks per game. The Chiefs have 12 different players record a sack this season — and that includes leader Chris Jones at defensive tackle with nine and edge rusher Carlos Dunlap with four. Even cornerback L’Jarius Sneed has provided a rare pass rush element with 3.5 sacks on blitzes.

Other Roster Moves

Also signed, and lured back to the active roster, was undrafted rookie Ronnie Rivers.

This decision comes in the wake of Darrell Henderson being waived by the Rams on Tuesday, November 22. Henderson was since claimed off waivers by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Sunday will mark Rivers’ fourth NFL game.

Meanwhile, fellow undrafted rookie Roger Carter got activated to the active roster — which points to tight end Tyler Higbee possibly not playing versus K.C. due to his knee ailment. Guard Jeremiah Kolone was another activation to provide some needed interior offensive line depth for the Rams. Kolone could step in for Matt Skura, who was listed as questionable due to his knee injury and was a non-practice participant during the week. Starting center Brian Allen has been ruled out with a thumb injury.