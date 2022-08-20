‘Important Red Zone Threat’ Called the Rams’ Bounce Back Candidate

The list of explosive options on the Los Angeles Rams even includes one who is anticipated to “bounce back” from last season, as two analysts put it.

Pro Football Focus and ESPN collaborated on a Thursday, August 18 feature explaining who are the league’s bounce back candidates for the upcoming season. Included is one Ram not only aiming to redeem himself from 2021, but was brought in to be a highly prized option for head coach Sean McVay and company.

The choice? The Rams’ $46.5 million newcomer Allen Robinson.

Why ‘A-Rob’ Was Chosen

Robinson does have a stout resume for being called someone expected to have a comeback type season. He’s got one Pro Bowl appearance, a 98-catch and 102 receptions campaign and he’s delivered three seasons of scoring six to 14 touchdowns according to Pro Football Reference.

But why was “A-Rob” selected as the one who earned the bounce back candidate label? Here’s PFF’s explanation:

“Robinson never developed any rapport with rookie Chicago quarterback Justin Fields last season and finished 2021 with no more than six catches or 78 yards in any single game. It was nothing close to what we’ve come to expect from him over the course of his career.”

Robinson’s 2021 totals: 38 catches, 410 yards, an average of 10.8 yards per catch and only one touchdown in 11 starts — all representing his lowest output in eight games or more. Along with Fields, the Bears also threw in Andy Dalton behind center — which additionally involved Fields being worked into the offensive rotation including last year’s season opener won by the Rams.

But now, a change of scenery has Ram fans, members of the media and the Rams’ beat writer for ESPN convinced that “A-Rob” will be a Pro Bowl caliber wideout inside the “Rams House.”

Expected to be ‘Important Red Zone Threat’

The national analytics site PFF believed that the lack of cohesion between Robinson and Fields led to his low totals.

Things are showing to be far different with Matthew Stafford now in the picture. During Rams’ training camp sessions at Crawford Field on the UC Irvine campus, Robinson was seen making some acrobatic catches that got fans erupting in cheers and got McVay, Stafford and others speaking vibrantly about Robinson’s hands and presence.

ESPN’s Sarah Barshop mentioned, though, how Stafford hasn’t seen much camp action due to elbow tendinitis. However, Barshop is among the believers that Stafford’s elbow won’t be an issue with developing the chemistry with Robinson.

“While Matthew Stafford and Robinson haven’t had a ton of time on the field together because of the quarterback’s elbow injury, Stafford said he has been impressed by how quickly Robinson has picked up the offense,” Barshop wrote.

He’s heading into an offense with the league’s leader in all three major receiving categories last season in Cooper Kupp. Outside of the Super Bowl 56 Most Valuable Player, Tutu Atwell delivered a strong training camp and Lance McCutcheon has led the Rams in receptions for both preseason games. There’s the added chatter of the Rams trying to persuade Odell Beckham to resign with the team once he’s cleared to practice.

Still, Barshop is anticipated Robinson will see the ball come his way based off of his strong camp sessions.

“The targets will be there for Robinson, who replaced Robert Woods, and based on what we’ve seen during training camp, Robinson will be an important red zone threat,” Barshop said. “After catching only 38 passes last season in a subpar Bears offense, expect a big bounce back and improved numbers this season from Robinson.”