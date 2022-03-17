Rams Add Firepower Through Prized, Tall Pro Bowl WR: Report

The Los Angeles Rams added some offensive explosion to their already dynamic offense on the afternoon of Thursday, March 17.

Allen Robinson, considered one of the top free agent wide receivers available during the 2022 cycle, signed a blockbuster deal with the Super Bowl champs, first reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Rams managed to beat out two other teams that made their pursuit to lure in Robinson: The Las Vegas Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Raiders were involved in Allen Robinson's free agency, and many around the league believed the Eagles were, too. The Rams sealed it. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 17, 2022

Robinson Brings Height & Production to ‘Rams House’

The 28-year-old Robinson re-adds some star power inside the “Rams House,” especially in the aftermath of losing linebacker Von Miller to a six-year, $120 million deal to the Buffalo Bills.

Robinson has put together three seasons of 1,000-yard seasons since his arrival to the league in 2014. While he made the 2015 Pro Bowl in his second season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, his best statistical year was 2020 when he delivered his first career 100-catch campaign: 102 grabs along with 1,250 yards (second best mark for him) and 6 touchdowns with the Chicago Bears.

He comes over from the Windy City having not received the franchise tag from the Bears on the March 8 deadline — which made the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder free to sign anywhere else.

Robinson has 495 career receptions for 6,409 yards and 40 touchdowns in his career per Pro Football Reference.

The Rams Twitter account has posted their welcome graphic once the deal was done:

Adding another playmaker to our offense! 👀 Welcome to LA, @AllenRobinson! pic.twitter.com/qADiAPTNV2 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 17, 2022

How Robinson can fit Rams Offense

Bleacher Report has already sent well wishes to any defense that has to deal with this potential 2022 lineup for the Rams:

Rams potential WRs next season: — Cooper Kupp

— Robert Woods

— OBJ

— Allen Robinson

— Van Jefferson Good luck. pic.twitter.com/XGG20RH2UU — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 17, 2022

Beckham is still pending due to his unrestricted free agent status plus continuing his recovery from the torn ACL he endured during Super Bowl 56. He’s not the only one making a comeback from a devastating ailment.

Robert Woods is aiming to return from his ACL tear that occurred during the season — which helped lead to Beckham becoming inserted into the starting lineup the moment he was signed off waivers by the Cleveland Browns.

As for the league’s triple crown leader Cooper Kupp, Robinson’s arrival now means this: Up to two 6-foot-2 options for quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Rams did have similar concepts with pairing Kupp and Van Jefferson on the same field. But now, adding Robinson to the offense gives the Super Bowl champs three fast, towering options.

But here’s another aspect the Rams are getting out of Robinson: The ability to deliver contested catches, which Robinson has been among the league’s best at.

The Rams are signing WR Allen Robinson to a three-year deal (via @TomPelissero). Robinson has excelled in contested catch situations, ranking 3rd in tight window receptions (51) since 2018. » Tight Window: Less than one yard of separation when the ball arrives pic.twitter.com/eA1Q7OF2ob — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 17, 2022

He’s also one of the league’s most consistent at avoiding drops.

The #Rams have signed WR Allen Robinson‼️ Robinson has 369 targets and only 6 drops since 2019 🤯 pic.twitter.com/gVoK23C7fi — PFF LA Rams (@PFF_Rams) March 17, 2022

Reactions Sprout Online

As the case when a marquee free agent signs elsewhere, the reactions spur online on social media platforms. But sometimes, there’s nuggets that few don’t think about, yet still can blow the minds of others.

One of them comes from Greg Beacham, the Associated Press Rams beat reporter. Beacham posted how the Rams have accomplished this rare success from one of the more successful Jaguar teams in franchise history:

Dante Fowler, Jalen Ramsey, Blake Bortles and now Allen Robinson. The Rams have gotten more out of the 2017 Jacksonville Jaguars roster than the Jags did. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) March 17, 2022

Another Rams insider, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, called the move “a big twist” for the champs.

Big news for the Rams, who have agreed to terms with WR Allen Robinson, source confirms multiple reports. This is a big twist and a high-caliber add to their WRs room. Several teams were interested in Robinson. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) March 17, 2022

One member of the champs welcomed Robinson via Twitter: Safety Jordan Fuller, who is also represented by Robinson’s agency Vayner Sports.

Here’s another new experience forthcoming for Robinson: He’ll receive passes from an established veteran Pro Bowl quarterback who now has a Super Bowl ring, as noted by Pro Football Focus Fantasy.