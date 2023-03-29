Analyst: Rams Called to Take Soaring Dual-Threat QB After McVay Hint

Sean McVay isn’t ignoring the fact that the Los Angeles Rams have a quarterback room to address. It’s just that he doesn’t believe the team will address that position right away in the NFL Draft after speaking with reporters on Tuesday, March 28 at the NFL Owner’s Meeting.

“There’s a lot of different things that we have to address,” McVay said to reporters in Arizona.

Off that hint, sounds like the Rams would wait until around until day three of the draft to get their signal caller. However, Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire on USA Today wrote down this suggestion:

“But should someone like Hendon Hooker fall down the board, Los Angeles might have to at least consider taking him,” he wrote on Wednesday, March 29.

Hooker’s Stock Soaring?

The Tennessee Volunteers dual-threat has been mentioned as a possibility for the Rams before — with NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah telling reporters via a conference call late February 2023 that he liked Hooker’s potential fit in the Rams’ offense.

“I think he is a good player. I think he can do everything that Sean McVay wants to do. I think you start with accuracy and decision-making. He can move around, so you are going to be able to use all that stretch boot. He is going to be very comfortable doing that. He can think the game really well,” Jeremiah said.

But is there a new possibility that Hooker may be taken off the board early?

Former NFL general manager and now ESPN analyst Mike Tannebaum officially has the Volunteer standout going to the Seattle Seahawks…as the fifth overall pick in the draft.

“OK, this one might raise some eyebrows, but hear me out. I think Hooker is really under-scouted right now, largely because he’s coming off the torn ACL in his left knee. But I love his strong arm and 6-3 frame,” Tannebaum explained Tuesday in his updated mock draft. “Before the injury, Hooker looked great for the Vols. He led the nation in yards per attempt (9.5), threw two interceptions over 11 starts and was a top-10 passer in terms of completion percentage (69.6%). I see a potential franchise quarterback and someone who can lead an offense. Go watch his performance against Alabama if you disagree.”

Quite the praise and elevation for the 25-year-old running and throwing threat. Especially as he’s long been considered a mid to late round option given his ACL tear and age.

Who Else the Rams Should Consider if Hooker Isn’t Available

Even if Hooker goes early or isn’t available beyond the Rams’ No. 77 selection, the franchise should still have some options if QB becomes the top need in the final day of the draft set for April 30.

Jaren Hall of Brigham Young was one prospect the Rams had representatives watch during the Cougars’ Pro Day. Draft analyst Tony Pauline of the Pro Football Network even said Hall was one to keep a close eye on for the Rams on Friday, March 24.

Jake Haener of Fresno State is one more name who’s been attached as a Rams possibility. ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid is one who has now plugged Haener to the “Rams House” by projecting he falls to No. 171 to L.A. in the fifth round on Wednesday.