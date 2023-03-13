Andrew Whitworth Shares Strong Take on Rams Jalen Ramsey Trade

In 13 months, Andrew Whitworth went from winning a Super Bowl with Jalen Ramsey to watching his past Los Angeles Rams teammate leave the “Rams House” for South Beach.

“Big Whit” became one who shared his strong opinion on the Sunday, March 12 trade that sent the perennial Pro Bowler to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a third rounder and reserve tight end Hunter Long. Whitworth’s reaction, though, was more in response to ESPN NFL reporter Nick Wagoner explaining the meaning of the Ramsey move — with Wagoner detailing in his tweet how the Rams were “always going to have to sell off expensive pieces after their run.” But also saw Wagoner add how a “Five-year window is a run any team would be happy to have,” in regards to the Rams’ 2017-2021 run that saw two conference titles and the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

“Exactly! At some point there’s a reset…They didn’t have a winning season for like 15 YEARS!” Whitworth first reacted. “Got their coach and locker room pieces they believed in, then went all in. Won it!”

The next step, Whitworth explained, was: “Now you shut the Window, Then find what fit takes to reopen it!!”

Whitworth Also Explains Ex-Teammate’s Contract Situation

One fan quipped how Ramsey’s trade involves a lesser known player coming over to the Rams as well as a day two draft pick. Many fans and analysts believed that Ramsey would be worth more of a first round pick or high second rounder.

Whitworth, however, offered this explanation.

“Because that’s what teams offered. That’s what people are missing!” Whitworth began. “That’s a reflection of you being a desperate seller. Jalen’s contract value, Jalen wanting better contract (why Miami had to guarantee more years). You think the Rams chose that deal over two 1st rounders??? No that’s what teams saw as Jalen’s worth with the requirements to get deal done. That’s not that hard to understand. Take out emotion and it’s easy.”

Meanwhile, Over the Cap founder Jason Fitzgerald brought up if the Rams’ “double down in 2022” was worthwhile or if the franchise should’ve been more cautious about their cap. Fitzgerald, though, acknowledged that the Rams’ philosophy ultimately led to a title…which Whitworth agreed with along with agreeing that “all in” attitude put the Rams in this current situation where they’ve had to rework their cap figure.

“Correct! The ‘double down’ plus ‘all in’ previous mentality is why they are in this situation,” Whitworth acknowledged.

Lastly, Whitworth wanted to remind fans that the Rams won their title inside their own venue.

Correct! The “double down” + “all in” previous mentality is why they are in this situation.. But…. Just a reminder for fans THEY WON A SUPER BOWL IN THEIR OWN STADIUM!!!!!! — Andrew Whitworth (@AndrewWhitworth) March 12, 2023

Member of Rams’ Super Bowl 56 Team Finds his Next Stop

Meanwhile, Ramsey isn’t the only member of the Super Bowl 56 defense to find his next NFL home.

Edge rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo reached an agreement Monday, March 13 on a two-year deal with the Cleveland Browns via NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. He includes that terms of the deal are $19 million with the chance to earn $22 million. Rapoport concluded Okoronkwo is in the process of getting $12.5 million guaranteed.

The 27-year-old was a fifth rounder to the Rams (160th overall) out of Oklahoma. He went on to play in 33 regular season games and recorded 34 tackles, 20 solo stops, five tackles for a loss and delivered 4.5 sacks during his time with the Rams per Pro Football Reference.

He delivered career-best marks with the Houston Texans in 2022 — producing five sacks, 44 tackles, 32 solo stops and nine tackles behind the line of scrimmage.