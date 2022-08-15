Rams Legend Andrew Whitworth Blasts Popular Rankings Show

Now that Andrew Whitworth has retired, the Los Angeles Rams legend has spent some of his newfound down time figuring out Twitter.

But that includes not hesitating to deliver some blunt takes — which was exactly what the Rams‘ Super Bowl winner did on Monday, August 15. And it was notably for a popular NFL rankings show that officially aired on Sunday.

Who ‘Big Whit’ Ripped

The NFL Network released half of their annual “Top 100 players” list of the 2021 season.

While there are fans who look forward to the list that surfaces every August, one fan named Max Markham called the list a “joke” and “popularity contest.”

But guess who helped chime in? Whitworth himself.

“Has been for a really long time sir. It’s a joke! Content filler!” Whitworth responded.

“Big Whit” then offered this suggestion.

“Just do a live show and let the TV talent pick it. That way it’s at least a real opinion,” Whitworth suggested.

But then Whitworth exposed the claim that every NFL player votes on who’s No. 100 to No. 1.

“False claims that all the players vote on it as well,” Whitworth said. “My bad, but just keeping it real.”

Has been for a really long time sir

It’s a joke! Content filler!

Just do a live show and let the tv talent pick it. That way it’s at least a real opinion. False claims that all the players vote on it as well. My bad, but just keeping it real 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/bswsfk1Zbb — Andrew Whitworth (@AndrewWhitworth) August 15, 2022

Whitworth’s former Rams teammate Odell Beckham Jr. did make the list — coming in at No. 90 overall for helping spark the Rams’ playoff run this past season.

The NFL Network’s “Top 100,” however, wasn’t the only ranking system the All-Pro blindside protector went after.

Whitworth Rips 1 Other Football Site

Whitworth continued his blunt and honest streak after his “Top 100” rant.

This time, he questioned how grading scales for individual performances really work on analytical sites. Websites with an emphasis on analytics and grades for each player like Pro Football Focus have grabbed the attention of NFL fans and players — with many either questioning or criticizing their grading methods.

Whitworth even brought up the tooth fairy in stating his point.

“Feel like I just found out the ‘tooth fairy’ isn’t real! Saw these grades by football sites! Who gives these grades out??” Whitworth asked. “Tackle gives up 10+ hits, sacks, hurries, pressures on 30 pass plays and graded out as good performance??? OK I’m sorry that was last vent today. I’m done.”

Except that he wasn’t. He not only was critical for how tackles get graded, but how that position group gets evaluated by analytical sites when it comes to non-passing plays.

“This run blocking ++ grade stuff has got out of hand. Who cares!” Whitworth said. “Yes it’s a benefit to your team if you dominate in run game. But if you play tackle in NFL you better be able to pass pro [protect]! And that’s your value! Grade should always reflect that. Bottom line!”

This run blocking ++ grade stuff has got out of hand. Who cares! Yes it’s a benefit to your team if you dominate in run game. But if you play tackle in NFL you better be able to pass pro! And that’s your value! Grade should always reflect that. Bottom line! https://t.co/7e7N37uYx7 — Andrew Whitworth (@AndrewWhitworth) August 15, 2022

Whitworth isn’t the first Ram to respond to player grades. The Rams’ most vocal player Jalen Ramsey has been ranked either as the league’s second best cornerback in the league or, before the 2021 season, was given a lower PFF grade compared to the Rams’ former No. 2 cornerback Darious Williams. He was, though, the only CB ranked in the top 15 of their July 22 “best 50 players in the league right now” listings.

Meanwhile, honest takes like this one from Whitworth is starting to become a prelude of what to expect from him as he makes his transition to Amazon’s NFL Thursday Night studio coverage.