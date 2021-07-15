Rams Offensive Lineman Listed in Not One, But a Couple of PFF Rankings

Aaron Donald isn’t the only one on the Los Angeles Rams who gets doused with acclaim by national analytics website Pro Football Focus.

On the other side of the line of scrimmage, PFF recognized one lineman in not one, but two of its position rankings revealed on Thursday: Austin Corbett.

The fourth-year lineman and former second round selection (No. 33 in 2018 by the Cleveland Browns) was tabbed as a top 20 center and guard by the analytical site.

The No. 20 Guard

Playing in what’s tabbed by PFF as “the most underappreciated position” in the NFL, Corbett was lauded for his pass blocking consistency and run game prowess by Sam Monson, who compiled the listings of best NFL guards. Here’s what Monson wrote:

“Overdrafted and thrown to the wolves early in his career, Corbett was in over his head when he first saw the field for the Browns. But with the Los Angeles Rams, he has developed into a solid starter at guard. He allowed one sack in 2020, but his run blocking is where we really saw improvement, and he was a big part of that offensive line getting back to a high level despite a transition in personnel.”

According to PFF analytics, Corbett only surrendered the lone sack in 1,120 snaps. He earned a 70.9 player rating for his 2020 play. This clip via PFF’s Sosa Kremenjas shows Corbett’s ability to execute the pull block in the running game.

Such a simple run, such beautiful execution. Down blocks from everyone + Austin Corbett pulling and kicking out. Look at Hygz w/ the down block and then working his way to a flowing LB and G4 prez throwing a block, too. pic.twitter.com/d4xZn0ynku — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) September 17, 2020

Corbett, arguably, had his best game in the NFC playoffs against the Seattle Seahawks. Corbett not only helped anchor an offensive line that totaled 164 rushing yards against the ‘Hawks, but these clips showcase his upper body violence in opening up running lanes.

Austin Corbett might've played his best game as a Ram in this one. Just mauled humans in the run game pic.twitter.com/CeNSu9ngSs — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) January 11, 2021

Rated One Notch Higher at Center

Corbett isn’t expected to stay situated at guard this fall. And PFF tabs him as the No. 19 ranked center.

With the departure of Austin Blythe to the Kansas City Chiefs, many are projected Corbett to slide down to center. During OTA’s, the Rams experimented with Corbett locking down the middle of the offensive line. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters on May 27 that he liked what he saw.

“I’ve been really impressed with his big picture understanding in the limited time that we’ve been able to go against a defense where you’re having to physically identify, make calls, the communication, the understanding that that center position requires,” McVay said. “I think he and (quarterback) Matthew (Stafford) have established a nice rapport together.”

Ben Linsey of PFF has the belief that the center spot is Corbett’s to lose, writing:

“Corbett is another player expected to slide over from guard to center in 2021, where he’ll likely replace Austin Blythe. He has started there with the first team at OTAs. Center is where Corbett began his career in Cleveland, but he has split time over the past two seasons in Los Angeles as a starter at both left guard (2019) and right guard (2020). He’s coming off a career year this past season for the Rams, boosted by a 76.4 run-blocking grade.”

It’s not the first time Corbett had to settle at center. He took reps at the position for the 2018 senior bowl, where he again put his strength on display.

Nevada's Austin Corbett was in multiple positions during Senior Bowl week. Thought he stood out at C at times. Like here: SMOOSH pic.twitter.com/QSbzWddTcZ — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) January 29, 2018

Then the Browns trusted him in the middle, proven by this 2019 snippet.

#Browns #63 Austin Corbett this is what I want to see. pic.twitter.com/uGV3HPekgo — ChadP71 6elieve (@chadp71) August 11, 2019

Donald is PFF’s No. 1 rated player. But now, Corbett holds this claim: Being the Ram who earned top 20 rankings in two different offensive line spots.