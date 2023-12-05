Baker Mayfield Announces Major Change for 2024

Quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily, announced their first child via social media on Monday.

Mayfield played for the Los Angeles Rams 2022 after his time with the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns. He currently starts for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year.

“We’ve been hiding a little something…….” the couple wrote. “But we are thrilled to share that baby girl Mayfield will be joining our crazy crew in early April 2024!”

The couple, who married in 2019, shared five ultrasound photos of their child in utero while standing on the shore in Tampa. Their dog, Fergus, also appeared in the picture.

A No. 1 NFL Draft pick out of Oklahoma with the Browns in 2018, Mayfield has been a starter in all six of his seasons amid the ups and downs. He has 2,790 yards passing for 18 touchdowns versus eight interceptions this season with the Buccaneers.

Baker Mayfield Shared Candid Thoughts on 2022 Season

After the Browns traded Mayfield to the Panthers, things went south for the former Heisman Trophy winner.

Mayfield lasted six starts with the Panthers amid a 1-5 record 1,313 yards passing and six touchdowns versus six interceptions. The Panthers released him, but Mayfield expressed no grudge before a recent matchup with his former team in Week 13.

“I believe everything happens for a reason. God [has] got a plan,” Mayfield told the media on November 29. “I got to meet some great teammates there and some great support staff, as well, and I enjoyed it. Obviously, it wasn’t the full season — I got to finish up in L.A. — but yeah, it was [at] a time I needed to get out of Cleveland.”

“It was a fresh start for me. Obviously, it didn’t pan out the way I envisioned it, but everything happens for a reason. I’m here now and I expect to have a good game against some familiar faces. It will be fun,” Mayfield continued.

Mayfield led the Buccaneers to a 21-18 win over the Panthers where wide receiver Mike Evans eclipsed 1,000 yards for a 1oth-straight year. Throwing to a No. 1 elite receiver didn’t happen for Mayfield late in 2022 when he joined the Rams.

Down six with 1:41 to go backed up your own two-yard line? @bakermayfield was feeling dangerous. 😤 pic.twitter.com/gDuUL1QsZH — NFL (@NFL) December 9, 2022

Star wide receiver Cooper Kupp sustained an ankle injury in Week 10 and missed the remainder of the season before Mayfield arrived. Mayfield still found some success and resurgence in Los Angeles with a 850 yards passing for four touchdowns versus two picks in five games.

“It was the first time I had fun playing football in a few years,” Mayfield told media for the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in June per the New York Post. “It brought that feeling of having that success and really remembering what it was all about, Kind of hit the reset button for me.”

Baker Mayfield Looks Set for Big Payday in 2024

Mayfield could also land a bigger contract just in time for his growing family.

While he signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Buccaneers, his play could merit starter-level pay when free agency arrives in March 2024. The Buccaneers could re-sign him, but he could also play elsewhere.

Spotrac projects Mayfield to command $16.7 million annually or a two-year, $33.43 million deal.