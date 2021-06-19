NFL Network Analyst Believes the Rams Are Capable of Becoming Another Tampa Bay

Can the Los Angeles Rams repeat what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers accomplished last season? Not just winning the Super Bowl, but becoming the next team to play the big game in their home venue after the Bucs?

One longtime NFL analyst is a believer the Rams could be next.

Brian Baldinger of the NFL Network joined Rams team reporter Sarina Morales in the latest episode of the “Ramblin'” podcast released on Friday. Morales asked if the Rams have a shot of playing in their home stadium in February 2022 at SoFi Stadium.

“I do have that belief,” Baldinger immediately told Morales.

Baldinger, who has also worked for Fox Sports and Compass Media Networks while additionally playing 13 years in the league as a guard/center, is known for his strong and bold predictions in the broadcast realm. But in his nearly 28-minute conversation with Morales, Baldinger cited the Rams’ culture and, as he described it, a “star-studded” system in the organization as why to he’s a believer in the Rams’ Super Bowl winning chances.

“I believe the Rams are built on a star system like Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald and now Matt Stafford. They’re built around stars,” Baldinger said. “Some teams just are more spread out, more even, they’re a team. But this is a star-studded team and when their stars show up and play big, they’re a difficult team to beat. It’s because all the components around it and the level of coaching I think is all there and the demands and the standards have all been set. There’s a great culture with the Rams. A great culture.”

Baldinger Sympathizes with Stafford on Detroit Experience

Baldinger, who is also known as “Baldy” by his peers, shares one thing in common with the newest signal-caller of the Rams: He too has played for struggling organizations.

Baldinger played on teams that finished either 7-9 (1986 with the Dallas Cowboys) or 1-15 (1991 with the Indianapolis Colts). Baldinger helped paint the picture of the difference between the Rams and Lions regarding Stafford.

“I played on a team like Matt Stafford did in Detroit. I’m not here to knock Detroit, but you know you’re not competing for a championship in Detroit,” Baldinger explained. “No matter what they try to tell you with the coach they brought in, or the general manager that’s there or whatever new players they brought in, you know you’re not competing for championships. And for the first time in Stafford’s career, he knows that’s what it’s about.

“It’s cliche, but it’s fresh air: You’re learning a new system, you’re in Los Angeles, not a bad place to be, and the coach and organization wants you. The demands, the culture, the people around him, he’s never had that. He’s never had stability ever.”

Possible Dilemma Regarding the Rams

As is the case for every aspiring championship contender, there are projected obstacles in the quest for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Baldinger cited two notable losses for L.A.: The loss of passing game coordinator Shane Waldron to the Seattle Seahawks and defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, who is now the head coach of the L.A. Chargers.

“Losing both coordinators kind of scares me because I always say it’s harder to replace good coaches than good players,” Baldinger stated. He pinpointed to the impact Staley had on the league’s No. 1 defensive unit.

“Brandon Staley was a stud. Everybody saw it right away and they gravitated towards him. He empowered players with the way he talked to them, the way he built it, the way he disguised it, it was great,” Baldinger said.

Still, Baldinger is a believer in the Rams’ chances, especially with Stafford now operating the offense mixed with head coach Sean McVay’s play-calling.

“You have a more accurate QB and a guy with a bigger arm. There’s going to be plays that McVay is going to be waiting to call. And when he does, he knows it’s going to be there,” Baldinger said.