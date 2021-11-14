New Rams WR Odell Beckham Sends Letter to ‘Believeland’

It’s well documented that the Odell Beckham Jr. Cleveland Browns experiment became combustible in the end at “Believeland.”

However, the newest Los Angeles Rams wide receiver took to Twitter on the evening of Saturday, November 13, to share that not everything about the Cleveland tenure was filled with bitterness in his own penmanship.

Beckham, in a written note, sent his gratitude to the organization and city that gave him a new home after his departure from the New York Giants.

What OBJ Wrote

Beckham Jr., who will be starting on Monday, November 15, for the Rams especially following the aftermath of Robert Woods tearing his ACL on Friday, began his letter by addressing Cleveland as “Believeland.”

“So many emotions running through me as I begin the next chapter of my journey,” Beckham begins.

He then constructed his next sentence by writing “I want to thank the city of Cleveland for welcoming me with open arms.” His next sentence dove into how he had a desire to bring the city a championship the moment he became a Cleveland Brown.

Again, Beckham’s Browns career never really saw the flash or dominance he displayed when he entered the league out of LSU. Following three Pro Bowl appearances as a Giant, Beckham only produced one 1,000-yard season as a Brown: His first season with the team in 2019 which only saw 1,035 yards and 4 touchdowns. Beckham then dealt with season-ending injuries and highly-publicized rifts between he and the Browns franchise. Beckham never caught anything past 25 catches after his 74-reception campaign of 2019.

Still, the turbulent experiences didn’t stop him from thanking the fans.

“Through all the ups and downs, injuries and rehab, I am forever grateful to have played in front of some of the greatest fans ever,” Beckham wrote. “Dawg pound, I thank you for embracing me and showing me so much love!”

From there, he gave his thanks to Jimmy and Dee Haslem, the front office, the coaching staff and his now former Browns teammates.

The complete letter can be read below:

OBJ Speaks to L.A. media for First Time

With a hoodie covering his purple hair, Beckham Jr. described the “whirlwind” he’s endured the past few days in his first press conference with the L.A. media since joining the Rams.

“Whirlwind of emotions,” he began. “Sometimes things don’t work out in life and you know when you take those leaps of faith, it’s always scary at the moment and you just trust God’s plan. You keep putting a step in front of the other one and just keep walking forward in faith.”

Beckham, though, adds he’s blessed to be a Ram and get his newest NFL start with a 7-2 team that’s leading the league in average yards per pass.

“This is a tremendous team, 7-2, they have a great opportunity to do some great things and I just want to be a part of it,” Beckham said.

Though he’s changed addresses before, this is a completely different situation for Beckham. Then add in the fact that Woods’ devastating injury elevates Beckham to official starter for the Monday Night Football contest against the San Francisco 49ers. But on a day he reflected on his Browns tenure, Beckham has let it be known he’s hitting the ground running as a Ram.

“I’m taking it minute by minute and hour by hour,” Beckham said. “I’ve never been to a different team in the middle of the season. I just have to be a pro in this situation and find ways to get acclimated and get the plays and everything down as fast as I can and do the best to help this team win.”