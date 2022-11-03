Ex-1st Rounder With 4.33 Speed Could Force His Way to Rams: Insider

Could another past first rounder equipped with speed take heed of what Odell Beckham Jr. did one year ago before joining the Los Angeles Rams?

As many recall, Beckham found a way to get himself out of Cleveland by being released by the Browns after the 2021 NFL trade deadline. Now, one fast ex-first rounder — also a past Rams talent — could be pulling an OBJ according to one NFL insider on Wednesday, November 2.

Even after losing out on landing Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers and Brian Burns on Tuesday’s trade deadline day (Burns was never dealt after the Carolina Panthers turned down the Rams’ offer per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler), the Rams still may land a playmaker post deadline per one insider…let alone someone they’ve had success with before.

Past 1,000-Yard WR & 4.33 Speedster Could ‘Wriggle Out’ of Current Deal

Brandin Cooks went from being the subject of trade rumblings to not being swapped at all.

However, via Mike Florio of NBC Sports Pro Football Talk, Cooks could attempt to force the Houston Texans to release him and cited the Rams as a possibility. Florio drew parallels with OBJ’s 2021 situation with Cooks’.

“Last year, receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. wanted out of Cleveland, after the trade deadline. He agreed to a revised contract and negotiated his release, by agreeing to waive a significant amount of his right to ongoing salary as termination pay. This year, receiver Brandin Cooks could try to do the same thing, now that he hasn’t been traded by the Texans before the deadline,” Florio wrote Wednesday.

Florio mentioned two teams rumored to be interested in the 20th overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft: Dallas and the Rams.

“The Cowboys, in remarks that come close to the tampering line if not cross it, admit they were talking to the Texans. The Rams were rumored to be interested in a reunion,” Florio said. “So if Cooks could wriggle out of his contract in Houston, he could join one of those teams.”

The former Rams receiver and wideout, who once blazed the 40-yard dash at 4.33 before becoming a first rounder, is currently dealing with a turbulent situation with the Texans. Cooks hasn’t practiced the last two days due to personal reasons per multiple reports from the Houston media. Cooks has additionally been labeled as questionable for the Texans’ Thursday Night Football showdown against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles per ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday. Cooks even released this tweet after the deadline passed:

“Don’t take a man’s kindness for granted. Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Crossed the line with playing with my career,” Cooks posted.

Adding Cooks ‘Won’t be Easy’

Florio, though, answered if there is still a financial hurdle involving whoever does get Cooks if he becomes available.

“But it won’t be easy. He has a fully-guaranteed base salary of $18 million in 2023,” Florio said. “Assuming the deal has offset language, the Texans could just cut him and pay the difference between whatever he makes elsewhere next year and the guaranteed amount. Cooks could also agree to carve away some of that guarantee, dropping it to $15 million or $12 million or whatever it would take to get the Texans to cut him loose.”

And, Cooks would have to endure what Beckham did before landing with the Rams: Go through waivers.

“Now that the trade deadline has come and gone, all players who are released must pass through the dibs process. If the Cooks contract is repackaged in a way that makes it attractive to another team, he could be claimed on waivers — blocking his preferred path to Dallas or L.A. or wherever,” Florio said.

Cooks delivered his most single-season 1,000-yard season as a Ram with 1,204 in 2018, when Jared Goff was throwing to him. Returning to L.A. this time would give him Matthew Stafford.

But there’s one more dilemma facing Cooks if a reunion with the team he played in 2018 and 2019 with is in play: The Rams are still very much interested in resigning Beckham — with the latest update coming from Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer on the Wednesday edition of the Rich Eisen Show.