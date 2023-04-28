Rams’ Draft Pick’s Journey Draws Similarities to One Franchise Legend’s

The Los Angeles Rams have no issue taking in guys who once worked at a grocery store. After all, the franchise brought in a future Hall of Famer named Kurt Warner when they were in St. Louis — and a Super Bowl title came after.

But while the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player quarterback Warner is an alum of the Hy-Vee Grocery Store, the Rams‘ third round choice Bryon Young of Tennessee worked at a different outlet — but still has a journey that can correlate to Warner’s.

Where Young Worked

Young, 25, has his own grocery store experience at The Dollar Tree.

He managed to show his leadership skills there — working his way to assistant manager. But there’s more: He flipped burgers at Burger King and while in Georgia. And he worked those jobs with the hope of landing on the national college football radar.

“I was a great employee, and I worked two jobs at one time,” Young said to the Knoxville News Sentinel in December 2022. “But (playing football) was always on my mind. I just didn’t know where to start, and I thought it was impossible.”

But, “What gave me motivation is that I wanted to prove myself wrong.”

Young balanced between two part-time jobs to playing at Georgia Military College. Eventually, he worked his way from working the two jobs to now becoming a day two pick.

“Sometimes I think about (those jobs) and tell myself that I’m not supposed to be here,” Young said to the News Sentinel. “It’s crazy how I got here. So I’m really proud of myself and everything I accomplished.”

‘Immediate Starter’

The bold predictions are already coming in for Young. Including one bold one from Justin Melo of The Draft Network.

“Rams fans, Byron Young is going to be an IMMEDIATE STARTER on your DL! From Dollar General to the NFL,” Melo posted on Twitter.

The Rams Brothers podcast was another who approved the pick, saying “Byron Young is a pick that is truly impossible to hate. They desperately needed EDGE production after losing Von and Floyd. Interior still needs to be addressed, but both picks so far seem to be smart and on the safe side.”

Before the draft, Lance Zierlein of nfl.com spoke highly of the edge rusher — using the words “explosive,” “disruptive” and “coachable” to describe him.

“An explosive edge defender with disruptive play qualities, Young is still in the process of learning how to play his position. His rush hands lack skill and he’s missing go-to counters, but that could be coachable for him,” Zierlein wrote.

First Pick Draws Praise on Rams’ Draft Night

Of course, Young didn’t start the draft for the Rams. And the night also involved trading down more than once.

But the evening kicked off with some needed pass protection help out of Fort Worth, Texas — as Steven Avila became the first rookie to join the Rams at 36th overall. And for an offensive line that allowed 59 sacks, fans should love this stat:

Not a sack in sight. pic.twitter.com/oWPHkWDbct — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 29, 2023

Avila was called “my top OL left on the board” by Bleacher Report scout Brandon Thorn.

“He brings proven versatility across the line with starter-level play strength and impressive body control at 330 pounds,” Thorn posted.

Lastly, Kobie Turner of Wake Forest comes in as the third and last day two pick for the Rams — which adds needed muscle next to Aaron Donald in the defensive trenches. Turner was actually labeled a fifth to sixth round projection but comes to the league with 43.5 tackles for a loss in his college career.