Rams Late Bloomer Given a Strong Prediction for the 2023 Season

Even with a thin backfield room and a new position coach coming on board, running back isn’t considered a high need for the Los Angeles Rams in both free agency and the April draft.

That’s because it’s the area that saw the Rams’ late season breakout star and late bloomer Cam Akers.

Now, with Akers entering his fourth season and in the final year of his rookie contract, the 2020 second rounder was given this title by NFL analyst Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report on Sunday, March 26: One of 10 players ready for a breakout season now that free agency has passed.

Akers, though, wasn’t just given that title by Moton. He was also the recipient of one strong prediction for the 2023 season.

“Los Angeles hasn’t re-signed Darrell Henderson, who opened the previous term as the starting running back. So, unless the Rams use a high pick on a tailback, Akers would just need to fend off 2022 fifth-rounder Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers, who went undrafted last year, for the lion’s share of carries. If he does that, expect him to log career-high rushing numbers across the board,” Moton predicts.

By hitting new career-high marks, that would mean bettering his total from the 2022 season — which saw him hit new personal bests of 188 carries, 786 yards and scoring seven touchdowns. And those were marks he hit with just seven starts and 15 total games.

New RB Coach Points to Potential Ascension for Akers

Despite the 5-12 season, plus a brief period where Akers was absent from the facility due to personal issues, Akers still became one of the positive finishes of 2022 by ending his season with three straight 100-yard games.

Now with him returning as the feature back, Akers is still facing this upcoming scenario: Already playing for his third position coach in four seasons in the NFL. He’s worked with Thomas Brown, Rashaad Samples and now a newcomer for the ’23 season.

However, this newcomer is Ron Gould — who brings with him a deep resume of producing high-powered 1,000-yard rushers (including one 2,000-yard back) and future Pro Bowlers.

Gould, 57, spent most of his time in the collegiate ranks. However, he still produced NFL caliber talent at his stops in the Bay Area. While with the University of California, J.J. Arrington hit 2,018 yards in the 2004 season which ultimately led to a pro career. After Arrington, a young Marshawn Lynch became a back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher in Berkeley before moving on to being a first round selection.

Justin Forsett then became a 1,546-yard back who scored 22 touchdowns under Gould in 2007. Jahvid Best was also included in Gould’s RB tree and ran for 1,580 yards under him in 2008. Then during his time with rival Stanford, Bryce Love became his 2,000-yard back in 2017 (Gould’s first season in Palo Alto) after settling for 2,118 yards.

Gould’s history of producing 1,000 to 2,000-yard backs, even at the CFB level, should still be enticing for Akers as he seeks his first career season of surpassing the century mark.

Ex-Rams Defender Makes Breakout List

While Akers was the lone Rams representative on B/R’s list, a former Ram also made the cut.

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, who won Super Bowl 56 with the Rams, was called a breakout candidate after signing with the Cleveland Browns.

“The Cleveland Browns can score big with an underrated free-agent signing in Ogbonnia Okoronkwo,” Moton wrote. “Last year, with the Houston Texans, Okoronkwo flashed late in the season as a starter, registering five sacks between Weeks 13 and 17. He also recorded six tackles for loss in that time frame. With a change in their coaching ranks, the Texans allowed Okoronkwo to walk in free agency, and the Browns picked up a potential steal for their pass rush.”

Moton cites the former Ram being paired with perennial Pro Bowler Myles Garrett as why “Ogbo” will benefit from the Browns.