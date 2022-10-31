Latest Trade Idea for Rams & Cam Akers: Filling for Ex-Heisman Winner

Once Halloween 2022 passes, we’ll likely find out the trade fate and future of Cam Akers.

The NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday, November 1 and at 4 p.m. Eastern, every team including the Los Angeles Rams must complete whatever trades they become interested in completing.

As we’ve seen in years past, the Rams have utilized the middle of the season to bolster their roster and postseason chances. Last year it was Von Miller before the deadline. In 2019 Jalen Ramsey was acquired via trade.

Much trade chatter among the “Rams House” has centered on the former 2020 second rounder, who has missed both the Carolina Panthers game and the Week 8 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, October 30 due to being absent for personal reasons. A new report that surfaced on Sunday morning from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said that there’s still a chance Akers could return to the Rams if not traded.

If RB Cam Akers is not dealt before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, he is expected to return to the Rams and play for them again this season.https://t.co/sfmiWCvuKn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2022

But on the morning after the Week 8 slate of games, plus following the Rams’ 31-14 loss to the 49ers, there’s a new potential destination that emerged in the NFC South — which could give Akers a chance to help fill-in for a past Heisman Trophy winner.

NFC South Contender Suddenly Needing Backfield Help

The New Orleans Saints trounced the Las Vegas Raiders 24-0. But unfortunately, they became one less a running back per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“Saints RB Mark Ingram suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain, source said, which means he’s likely out 3-4 weeks. Could have been a lot worse for Ingram, who will be back soon,” Rapoport tweeted.

The three-time Pro Bowler and 2009 winner of the Heisman accumulated 196 rushing yards on 51 carries before his injury.

But then came this idea from Saints Sports Overtime reporter Nader Mirfiq:

Saints need to go get Cam Akers https://t.co/BNGz5Yll1b — Nader Mirfiq (@Nader723) October 31, 2022

While one Saints fan said they would rather see another disgruntled back in Kareem Hunt become a Saint, Mirfiq still prefers the current Ram.

“We all would prefer Hunt over Akers but Akers would be cheaper,” Mirfiq responded.

Trade Would Bring Akers Somewhat Closer to Hometown

If this move were to take place, it not only places Akers in a room with a past Pro Bowler in Ingram and five-time Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara, but it brings this for Akers: Being closer to his hometown.

Akers grew up in Jackson, Mississippi — located less than two hours and 50 minutes from New Orleans. Akers was even offered by LSU during his high school recruiting period when he was a five-star talent by 247Sports and Rivals.

Perhaps the feeling of being in a region he’s familiar with can help reignite the career of Akers.

Saints Dealing With Own Major Trade Rumbling

But here’s another convoluted part involving the Saints: Kamara’s name was mentioned as a trade possibility.

The Buffalo Bills were mentioned in making a play for Kamara. However, Fox NFL insider Jay Glazer said the Saints “rebuffed” the idea.

The Bills made a trade call for Alvin Kamara but were "rebuffed" by the Saints, per @JayGlazer pic.twitter.com/JJpp77Q51a — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 30, 2022

Yet, the NFL Network trio of Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo shared how the Saints would be interested in a Christian McCaffrey-type deal to influence a Kamara trade.

Given how the Rams didn’t have enough draft pick options to persuade the Carolina Panthers (lack of fourth round option was reason) plus Kamara’s massive salary (currently on $75 million contract with a 2023 base salary set for $9,400,000 per Spotrac), the Saints likely won’t give up Kamara for Akers and some draft options.

However, the injury to Ingram could give New Orleans and the Rams some leverage to work out a deal…especially with the trade deadline fast approaching. This is the latest situation to keep a close eye on.