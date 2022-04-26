NFL GM Praises Rams For Nailing Late-Round Draft Picks

In case you haven’t heard, the Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI, and they did it by making trades in which they sacrificed valuable picks for star players.

But Matthew Stafford, Von Miller, and Jalen Ramsey, who were all acquired for four first-round picks, a second-round pick, and two third-round picks, only made up for three spots on the championship-winning 52-man roster.

When general manager Les Snead said “F them picks” at the Super Bowl parade, it led to question if a new wave in the NFL would begin. However, another general manager pointed out that the Rams’ success in the draft helped them win the Super Bowl.

Rams GM Les Snead wearing a “F*** them picks” shirt 💀💀 (📸 @KaraHenderson) pic.twitter.com/JrNn9wEJzF — PFF (@PFF) February 16, 2022

Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco Gives Snead Credit For Draft Success

Snead’s made a lot of moves to bring star talent to Los Angeles since 2016, acquiring Stafford, Miller, Ramsey, Odell Beckham Jr., Andrew Whitworth, and more.

He’s also drafted several players that would either become stars or key contributors to winning teams, too. The general manager of the other football team in town gave him props for his draft history ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.