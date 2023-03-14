Cooper Kupp Breaks His Silence on Losing 2 Rams Teammates

Thirteen months ago, Cooper Kupp shared the top of the NFL world alongside two defenders he used to battle before games: Leonard Floyd and Jalen Ramsey.

But on Tuesday morning, March 14, the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver and Super Bowl 56 Most Valuable Player broke his silence on watching the two defenders he had his practice battles with in Thousand Oaks drift off as free agent moves.

“Going to miss practicing with @Leonard90Flo and @jalenramsey, but never going to forget all the battles we went into together,” Kupp said via Twitter. He ended with: “Iron sharpens iron.”

Floyd, the team’s leader in sacks with nine, was released from his four-year, $64 million deal on Friday, March 10. The multiple Pro Bowler Ramsey, meanwhile, was part of the huge trade deal with the Miami Dolphins that was orchestrated by the Rams on Sunday, March 12.

Kupp will now walk into a Rams locker room with no locker reserved for Floyd or Ramsey. But is reflective of the run they had — including winning the franchise’s second Super Bowl together.

Ramsey & Floyd Respond to Kupp

The message Kupp sent out caught the attention of both Ex-Rams defensive stars.

As Ramsey prepares for a return to the Sunshine State, where he became a top 10 draft pick out of Florida State, he took time to respond back to the wideout he had numerous practice battles with regardless of if it was in UC Irvine or at Thousand Oaks next to Cal Lutheran.

“Forever love for my brothers forreal! I cherished every moment no lie,” Ramsey said.

Floyd, meanwhile, gave a more succinct response…but one with praise about the memories all three cultivated.

“Facts!!” he said.

And before his official release, early reports indicated that Floyd would be on the move as a trade candidate. Floyd, though, harbored no ill feelings to the place where he won his first Super Bowl.

“Shout out to LA Super Bowl Champs for life,” he posted while adding a Rams emoji and ending with “it’s all love.”

Rams Rework Key Deal, Member of Super Bowl 56 Team Signs New Contract

Meanwhile, the Rams managed to clear up some cap space while also watching a past member of their Super Bowl team sign a new deal.

On the offensive line, left tackle Joe Noteboom got his deal reworked according to Field Yates of ESPN Tuesday. The deal is now for $9 million.

Noteboom was signed to a three-year deal for $40 million last offseason. He was the original ideal replacement for blindside protector Andrew Whitworth at the start of 2022 training camp. He even worked out at Whitworth’s house (which Whitworth called the dojo) to help prepare for his role on the Rams when speaking with reporters during training camp. Noteboom, however, was lost for the entire season with a torn ACL after the Week 6 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Elsewhere, unrestricted free agent Matt Gay found his new spot — as the placekicker signed a mega $22.5 million deal which becomes the largest contract ever for a kicker according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero. Gay became a reliable kicker who was one of the league’s most accurate from 50 yards or more. He took to Twitter to say his thanks to the “Rams House.”

“LA!! Thank for everything the last 3 years!! All love to my teammates and coaches, everybody in the building and especially the fans for the love and support! Forever SB LVI CHAMPS,” he posted.