Rams’ Worst Fears Coming True for Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp: Report

The air was drained out of the “Rams House” the moment Cooper Kupp landed awkwardly on his ankle on Sunday, November 13 against the Arizona Cardinals. Fears for the worst were added when the Super Bowl 56 Most Valuable Player from the Los Angeles Rams was seen not putting weight on that injured ankle and limping off.

Now, two days after the ailment, the Rams‘ worst fears have started to come true.

Kupp to Need Surgery, Timetable for Recovery Revealed

First reported by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on the morning of Tuesday, November 15, the league’s triple crown winner from one season ago will need to undergo surgery for his high ankle sprain — officially making him the latest Ram to go on a continuing growing list for L.A.

“Rams’ WR Cooper Kupp is scheduled to undergo ankle surgery Wednesday and the team is placing him on IR [injured reserve], per HC Sean McVay,” Schefter first tweeted.

But then came the timeframe of when Kupp could return…which is looking nebulous.

“Kupp is out a minimum of four weeks and with the way the Rams season is going, could be longer,” Schefter tweeted.

Rams’ WR Cooper Kupp is scheduled to undergo ankle surgery Wednesday and the team is placing him on IR, per HC Sean McVay. Kupp is out a minimum of four weeks and with the way the Rams season is going, could be longer. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2022

Before his injury, Kupp was again leading the Rams in all three major receiving categories: 75 catches, 812 yards and 6 touchdowns. He was the NFC’s receptions leader and tied for the conference lead in touchdowns with A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Even most telling before his high ankle sprain, Kupp has sent out this tweet the day before the Cardinals game joining a coalition of NFL players demanding changes to field surfaces everywhere (the Rams use sprint turf at SoFi Stadium).

I believe that we — and all teams — should be playing on grass. This is an age-old issue, and I believe the time to address the problem is now! Let's have the conversation.#saferfields — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) November 12, 2022

Kupp produced three games of surpassing the 10 receptions mark including a season-high 14 against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4. But against the Cardinals, he was limited to just 3 grabs for -1 yards — marking it the first time in his career that he finished a game with negative yardage.

It’s also the second time in his career Kupp will have to miss some action. He was limited to eight games in the 2018 season during the Rams’ run to Super Bowl 53.

Other Rams, Included Starter, to Miss Time

Kupp isn’t the only significant name on the Rams’ injury report.

The team will have to once again roll with a new left tackle, as Alaric Jackson will miss the rest of the season due to blood clots per head coach Sean McVay.

“He’s got to be put on blood thinner medication,” McVay revealed in a Zoom meeting with reporters on Tuesday morning. “So we’ll shut him down for the season.”

HC Sean McVay provides injury updates on Chandler Brewer, Alaric Jackson, and Cooper Kupp. pic.twitter.com/KN9uEuH9ll — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 15, 2022

Jackson first began as an interior offensive lineman in the wake of some early injuries across the offensive line. But once left tackle Joe Noteboom was declared out for the season with a torn Achilles, Jackson slid over to the blindside and immediately became an impact player.

Alaric Jackson and Brian Burns just hanging out, having a beer together here. Perhaps we could do this more in practice! pic.twitter.com/oR2LxShxYs — Rams Brothers (@RamsBrothers) October 17, 2022

McVay added how right guard Chandler Brewer sprained his MCL during the Cardinals game and will need surgery, ruling him out for the next 4-6 weeks.

The Rams’ next four games are against the New Orleans Saints (3-7) on the road, another road trip to face the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2), a home contest against the NFC West leading Seattle Seahawks (6-4) and a Thursday night contest at home against the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7).