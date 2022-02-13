Video of Rams WR Cooper Kupp & Wife Anna’s Celebration Goes Viral

When the Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals for Super Bowl LVI on February, 13, fans can expect to see Los Angeles wide receiver Cooper Kupp‘s wife, Anna Marie Croskrey Kupp, cheering him on at SoFi Stadium.

Anna is unquestionably her husband’s biggest fan and biggest supporter. The couple first met in high school and tied the knot when she was 21, and Kupp, 22. In a recent interview with ESPN, Anna said that she financially supported the budding NFL star while they were students at Eastern Washington.

Long before the 6-foot-2, 200-pounder become the Rams No. 1 receiver, “I supported us monetarily through college,” Anna said with a laugh, working the cash register and serving drinks in styrofoam cups. “I was working full time so that he didn’t have to worry about that, so that he could focus.”

Flash forward to January 30, 2022, just after the Ram defeated the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl, it was clear that Anna felt the victory as intensely as Kupp. Video of the moment she ran out onto the field at SoFi Stadium to embrace her husband racked up over a half-million views.

Anna shared the video on her Instagram page and captioned the post, “This moment. These moments!!! Thanking God for every one of them. We have prayed for a season to glorify our Savior Jesus Christ and you are doing just that my lovey @cooperkupp. SURREAL!! 💙”

Kupp and his wife share two children together, Cooper Jr. and Cypress, both of whom also regularly attend games to cheer on their father. Anna dresses them up in matching swag with Kupp’s No. 10 jersey number emblazoned on the back.

The sacrifices Anna. has made for Kupp’s career to thrive is not lost on the former third-round pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

“Without a doubt, there’s no doubt in my mind, not only would I not be here where I am today without her or accomplishing the things that I would be doing,” Kupp told ESPN. “I really believe I may not be in this — I may not be in the NFL if it wasn’t for her and what she has inspired in me and pushed me to do.”

Kupp Thanked His ‘Stong Cold Fox’ Wife at the 2022 NFL Awards

The 2021 NFL season has been a record-breaking year for Kupp. During the regular season, he recorded 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns — the first player since 2005 to achieve the receiving triple crown, leading in receptions, yardage, and touchdown catches.

Kupp kept the moment going in the postseason, adding 25 receptions for 386 yards and four touchdowns during the Rams’ three playoff games.

After Kupp was announced as the AP’s Offensive Player of the Year on Thursday night, he made sure thanking his wife was the first thing he did during his acceptance speech. “I want to thank her. She is my inspiration,” Kupp said. “She’s a stone cold fox, too. I see you over there.”

In the video shared on Twitter, Anna can be seen yelling back, “I love you,” with a huge smile on her face.

Kupp Posted A Moving Tribue to His Wife Before the Super Bowl

A week before kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday, Kupp dedicated an Instagram post to his loving wife. He posted a video of her collapsing to the ground and crying just after the Rams beat the Niners and wrote, “This is LOVE!”

“Win together, lose together,” Kupp continued. “Can’t put words to how thankful I am for you, @annamariekupp. You are as much a part of this as anyone!! Behind every good man is a great woman.. you lift up, heal, and inspire when I am down, hurting, and discouraged. (I tell you this in TRUTH: there is great power in the hands of those that love you!!) Enjoy this journey my love, because I have cherished every moment alongside you!”

