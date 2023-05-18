Rams Called New Fit for ‘Selfless’ WR in Danger of Being Traded

Including undrafted prospects, the Los Angeles Rams are carrying 11 wide receivers heading into the start of organized team activities (OTAs) on Monday, May 22.

But could there be room to add one “selfless” wide receiver in danger of being traded? And one who also happens to have ties to new offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur? Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport on Thursday, May 18 wrote down Corey Davis of the New York Jets as a veteran wideout that NFL teams should pursue in trades — with the Rams listed as one of the suitors.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas, though, denied the team had any interest in sending Davis away before the 2023 NFL Draft.

“When we talk about great teammates, Corey is a great teammate,” Douglas told reporters. “Corey is selfless, Corey is an unbelievable worker, he’s a great professional for some of our young guys to look up to and model their approach, their work ethic to this game. And look, we all know that there’s a business aspect to football, but Corey is a valued member of this team and this franchise.”

Still, new additions to the Jets wideout room prompts Davenport to believe Davis needs a new address and a fresh start.

Davis Potentially No Better than 3rd Option Following Moves

Davis has witnessed quite a downturn after being taken fifth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans.

He produced two 65-catch seasons in Nashville while also producing 2,851 of his 3,879 yards with the Titans per Pro Football Reference. He also scored 11 touchdowns across his four seasons.

But he never surpassed 1,000 yards in a single year. The closest he got was 984 in his final year of his rookie deal, but that was a season that saw him play in 14 games with 12 starts due to a hamstring sprain. And now, Davenport believes Davis’ limited production with the Jets prompts the need to move on.

“The thing is, Davis hasn’t shown much value in his two seasons with the Jets. He has just 66 receptions total over that span and has failed to eclipse 550 yards in a season. Not a great return for a player who carries a cap hit north of $11 million in the last year of his contract,” Davenport wrote.

And Davis’ offensive coordinator during his Jets run? The new Rams offensive coordinator LaFleur.

Furthermore, the Jets pulled off the blockbuster deal to add perennial Pro Bowler and Super Bowl 45 Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers during draft week. Rodgers additionally has his former Green Bay Packers teammate and a 1,000-yard receiver to throw to…but Davenport believes that diminishes Davis’ targets.

“In New York, Davis is the third option in the passing attack behind Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard — at best,” Davenport said. “The odds he’ll be on the team in 2024 range between slim and none. But the 6’3″, 209-pounder is also a talented young wideout who was once the fifth overall pick.”

Davenport concludes with: “Davis just hasn’t been a fit in New York. A change of scenery would likely be best for both player and team.”

Davis Would Add Needed Size & Someone Who Understands LaFleur if Lured in

Say a move like this were to happen. The Rams would replace Allen Robinson and his towering size at 6’2″ by adding someone even taller in Davis.

Perhaps Davis becomes the possession target “A-Rob” never got the chance to become if brought over. However, Davis once ran a 4.38 time in the 40-yard dash and averaged a career-high 16.8 yards per catch playing for LaFleur last year — so he comes equipped with a burner element.

LaFleur isn’t expected to call the plays working with Sean McVay. But, Davis is familiar with LaFleur’s coaching style which could help assist the other WRs, including the newcomers, in the WR room.

The next aspect, though, would be what the Rams would surrender if they do opt to trade for Davis. Considering his minimal production, he’d likely involve a late round selection. However, he holds a base salary of $10.5 million before becoming a free agent in 2024. With zero history of surpassing the century mark or seven receiving touchdowns and with that kind of base salary, teams will likely shy from making him a high WR priority.

Unless there’s significant injuries in the WR room, Davis isn’t likely to be considered a trending trade candidate. The Rams will eventually have to cut down on their ’23 WR options…and may be more convinced with who’s already in their facility rather than pivot elsewhere.