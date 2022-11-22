Rams Make Surprising Moves Including Waiving 2022 Statistical Leader

The Los Angeles Rams have continued to clean house inside the “Rams House.”

Once a team that added star power, the now 3-7 Rams have now began to part ways with members of that Super Bowl 56 run — this time one of their statistical leaders along with two of their more towering players.

Officially announced by the team’s Twitter account at 12:46 p.m. Pacific on Tuesday, November 22, the Rams announced the following series of moves involving Darrell Henderson Jr., Justin Hollins and Kendall Blanton.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Terminated (by Club) from Practice Squad TE Kendall Blanton

• Waived, No Recall RB Darrell Henderson, LB Justin Hollins — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 22, 2022

Of the three, one of the biggest shocks was Henderson. Although, signs were there that his Rams future was looking nebulous.

Rams to Now Have New leading Rusher Moving Forward

Henderson was labeled a waive/no recall by the Rams.

But before the transaction, “Hendo” was tops on the Rams with 283 rushing yards and scored three touchdowns.

Suspicion grew about Henderson’s role following the New Orleans Saints loss in Week 11. Henderson was limited to just two carries and finished with nine yards. Analysts took to the internet to wonder why Henderson’s playing time suddenly diminished. Head coach Sean McVay, though, stated to reporters over Zoom on Monday that Henderson felt something in his knee before the game and decided to limit him.

Henderson then took to Twitter to react to his waive:

😎🙌🏽 — Darrell Henderson Jr (@DarrellH8) November 22, 2022

Fans began to show their support of “Hendo.”

“Wishing you the best of luck wherever you go,” said Downtown Rams co-host Alexis Kraft.

“You deserve better,” added the Twitter account @RamsToday.

“All the best for the future and thanks for everything during your time with us,” said the Los Angeles Rams UK account.

“Gonna miss seeing you in horns, Hendo!” said one more fan.

In his four seasons with the Rams, Henderson racked up 396 carries for 1,742 yards and scored 13 touchdowns. He also added 66 receptions for 474 yards and scored four receiving touchdowns per Pro Football Reference.

The Rams already waived 2021 seventh rounder Jake Funk during the season. Malcolm Brown was also waived before being lured back to the practice squad. Now, the Rams are left with Brown, Cam Akers and rookies Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers as the backfield options.

Hollins Another Surprise Cut

The Rams already have depth concerns at running back. The decision to waive Hollins also comes with depth concerns moving forward.

The 6-foot-5, 248-pounder had been a rotational starter for the Rams defense the last two seasons. He started in five games this season for the Rams and tallied 26 tackles including 15 solo with one stop behind the line of scrimmage. Blaine Grisak of Turf Show Times called the decision a surprising move.

Rams also cutting Justin Hollins which also is confusing considering the depth at OLB. Fans wanted changes. Henderson and Hollins are pretty surprising changes. — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakDTR) November 22, 2022

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated was another stunned by the move.

The Rams waived RB Darrell Henderson and OLB Justin Hollins. Both have been starters for the team. Very interesting. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 22, 2022

Hollins played three of his four NFL seasons with the Rams. His waive now leaves the Rams with Leonard Floyd, rookie Daniel Hardy (who has been on injured reserve) and Terrell Lewis as OLB options along with practice squad members Keir Thomas and Brayden Thomas.

The tight end Blanton has been in this situation numerous times. He was waived on August 20 following training camp before being re-added on September 22. Blanton caught two passes for 35 yards while earning 25 offensive snaps this season.