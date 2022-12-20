Ex-Rams Starter & 3rd Rounder Visited Division Rival: Report

Could Darrell Henderson go from former Los Angeles Rams starting running back at the start of the year to future division rival?

Henderson, who was waived by the Rams on November 22, visited the Arizona Cardinals per the league’s transaction wire on Tuesday, December 20. Henderson additionally had a tryout with the New York Giants per the transaction wire.

‘Hendo’ Seeking New Home

Henderson’s 2022 campaign got off to a stunning start: Being inserted as RB1 in front of Cam Akers.

Then there was a period where Akers momentarily was absent from the facility due to what was called “personal issues.” Akers ultimately found his way back to the Rams after being the subject of trade ideas and recently finished the Monday, December 19 road game at Green Bay with 12 carries for 65 yards.

Henderson, however, ended up getting waived by the team that drafted him in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. One day after his release, the Jacksonville Jaguars claimed him off waivers. But his stay in Northern Florida was short-lived as the franchise waived him on December 9.

“Hendo” ended his L.A. stay with 283 rushing yards on 70 carries and scored three times. He also added 17 catches for 102 yards.

Henderson racked up 2,216 total yards from scrimmage across four seasons with the Rams per Pro Football Reference. His best season was during the Super Bowl run when he scored 8 touchdowns rushing and receiving and combined for 864 yards.

Cards Desperate for RB Help

The Cards share identical records with the Rams at 4-10. Plus like the Super Bowl 56 champions, they too join the 2021 playoff teams who officially won’t return to the postseason.

The running game has been dismal in the desert. Arizona ranks 20th overall in rushing yards. Part of the reason is the lack of help outside of leading rusher James Conner, who leads the Cards with 624 rushing yards.

Eno Benjamin ended up surprisingly parting ways with the franchise after being released on November 14 per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Benjamin, who was also considered a local get for the Cards having played his college football at Arizona State, wound up with the Houston Texans before getting waived on December 13. He has since found a home with the New Orleans Saints.

Darrel Williams is third on the Cards among the RB group with 102 yards. Meanwhile, Arizona’s second leading rusher behind Conner quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a torn ACL on December 12 against the New England Patriots.

No Cardinal running back, including Conner, has scored more than six rushing touchdowns this season.

Ex-Rams WR Finds New NFL Home & Injury Updates

Meanwhile, former Ram Sammy Watkins — who was released on the eve of the Packers’ game against his former team — has relocated.

Watkins was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Ravens per the transaction wire. Watkins was with the Rams in 2017 during the first season of the Sean McVay era. The former 2014 first rounder caught 39 passes for 593 yards and averaged 15.2 yards per catch while scoring eight times. And his eight-touchdown campaign marks the most number of touchdowns he scored in a single season.

Watkins’ waive prevented him from playing against his former team at Lambeau Field. The Packers wound up netting 229 passing yards without Watkins against the Rams with rookies Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson combining for nine grabs for 101 yards.

Lastly, McVay revealed that the Rams will be without center Brian Allen and wide receiver/fullback Ben Skowronek for the remainder of the season due to calf strains. Allen, who had battled a knee ailment during the season, had to leave the Packers loss early. Skowronek, who was utilized as a fullback and tight end, ends his season increasing his reception total from his rookie season with 39 catches for 376 yards. He also scored on a 17-yard jet sweep run.