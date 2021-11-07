Ex-Rams WR DeSean Jackson Could Have New NFL Home by Week 10: Report

Former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson could be staying out west.

Per Michael Silver of Bally Sports, the ex-Rams wideout held a Zoom meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, November 6 — which potentially points to “D-Jax” joining the Silver and Black to close out the 2021 season.

Free-agent WR DeSean Jackson had a zoom call today with Raiders officials. He could sign with the team as early as Monday–but nothing has been decided yet. @BallySports — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) November 6, 2021

Given how thin the Raiders’ receiving corps are at the moment, the move to lure in the free agent Jackson makes perfect sense. After all, Henry Ruggs III was released following his arrest on DUI charges in Las Vegas on Tuesday, November 2. Currently, Las Vegas is operating with Zay Jones, Bryan Edwards and Hunter Renfrow but did activate Dillon Stoner and Marcell Ateman from the practice squad during the weekend of November 6.

However, while the Raiders may be considered the odds on favorite to add the former Rams speedster, one more NFL insider reports that Jackson “is weighing his options.”

NFL Network Insider Says Jackson Is Talking to Multiple Teams

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network spoke on “Good Morning Football Weekend” that Jackson is having conversations with more than just the Raiders.

“My understanding is that Jackson is interested in seven teams,” Garofolo said on Saturday. “Jackson is going to have phone calls and zooms here in the next couple of days here.”

Garofolo adds there’s “no rush, (he’s) waiting on his options.”

He included that a reason why Jackson wants to keep playing: He’s not interested in signing the retirement papers yet.

“There are no plans, no plans I am told, to retire. Jackson wants to continue to play and wants to play for a contender. He is sorting out his options,” Garofolo said.

The OBJ Factor

There is this hurdle that Jackson is facing, though, in his road to finding a new home: The status of Odell Beckham Jr.

The former Cleveland Browns receiver and three-time Pro Bowler with the New York Giants is set to hit waivers by Monday, via ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter adds: “Beckham does not want to go to just any team, according to sources familiar with his thinking. Beckham wants to spend the rest of this season with a playoff contender and in a winning environment, where he believes he would be happy and productive.”

Meanwhile, the newest Rams star Von Miller — who is expected to make his Rams debut on Sunday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9 — took to Instagram to recruit OBJ to the Rams.

This also plays into where things stand with Jackson, who left the Rams averaging 27.6 yards a catch through seven games but scored only one touchdown.

“Now, it got a little tricky when Beckham became available, or will become available in the next couple of days,” Garafolo said. “A lot of those teams that would have interest in Jackson also have interest in Beckham. So maybe he (Jackson) waits for one of those dominos to fall in Beckham to figure out where he’s going to be. I would expect something on DeSean Jackson in the near future as far as him joining his next team.”

Garafolo’s clip can be listened to below: