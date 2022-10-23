Source Reveals Dilemma Rams Face in Landing $13 Million Ex-1st Rounder

If the Carolina Panthers were a struggling retail store, they would likely come off as a place with the “Everything Must Go!” signs on the window, with various NFL teams ready to explore inside to see what they could add.

Already, Robbie Anderson came off their shelf with the Arizona Cardinals taking him in. And on Thursday night, October 20, Christian McCaffrey — arguably their most popular sales item on the floor with an All-Pro nod on his resume — was sent away to the San Francisco 49ers…beating out the Los Angeles Rams for his services.

But the Rams remain a customer inside a Panthers’ store that’s dissolving.

The reason? Cat-quick edge rusher Brian Burns is the remaining big name on the Panthers who’s been the subject of changing addresses. The Panthers and any interested trade suitor has until Tuesday, November 1 to orchestrate a trade for the edge rusher who once ran a 4.53 40-yard dash time before he went on to collect 29.5 career sacks per Pro Football Reference. The Rams are indeed among the interested in Burns per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

But there’s a dilemma the Rams face in trying to pursue Burns per Heavy NFL senior reporter Matt Lombardo.

Is Carolina Really Adamant About Trading Away Burns?

Lombardo addressed the Burns situation in his Saturday, October 22 mailbag session.

“The Carolina Panthers fire sale is on,” were seven words Lombardo wrote in addressing the Rams question.

However, here’s the dilemma facing the Rams involving the defensive end who posted back-to-back nine sack seasons.

“They really want to keep [Brian Burns],” a league source with ties to the Carolina Panthers told Lombardo.

Carolina keeping Burns would mean the team honoring his four-year, $13,540,182 deal until 2024 when he becomes an unrestricted free agent free to sign elsewhere. Burns also has a base salary set to hit $16,012,000 in 2023 according to Spotrac. If there’s another dilemma the Rams front office faces, it’s taking on Burns’ salary with the limited cap space they have currently, which is $4,609,588 according to Over the Cap.

However, Fowler reported that an anonymous NFL general manager told him Carolina “is looking for at least two first-round picks in exchange for Burns.” The Rams don’t have a first rounder until 2024.

In the event Burns isn’t lured in from the Panthers’ “fire sale,” Lombardo mentioned some other notable names to watch outside of Charlotte.

Former Rival Listed Among Potential Options

If not Burns, who else could the Rams target and are worth pursuing? And do they have deals that are workable for Les Snead, Sean McVay and company?

Lombardo mentioned two names — one a brief adversary of the Rams last season.

“Arden Key has been buried on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ depth chart, and currently has 1.0 sack, and is playing on a one-year deal, which could make him an ideal trade candidate,” Lombardo wrote.

The towering 6-foot-5, 240-pound edge rusher delivered his career-best season with the 49ers one year ago, which was a 6.5 sack campaign. Key delivered 1.5 of those sacks in the two regular season wins over the Rams.

Outside of Key, there’s another edge rusher who could be an option who shares one thing in common with Burns: He’s a past first rounder.

“Meanwhile, another team with abundant front-seven depth is the Las Vegas Raiders, who ESPN reported are currently shopping former first-round pick Clelin Ferrell,” Lombardo wrote.

Ferrell, the former fourth overall pick of the 2019 draft, has eight career sacks but is yet to get his first this season. The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder has been given 60 pass rushing defensive plays per Pro Football Focus — delivering five QB pressures in that span.

The Rams find themselves in need of an extra edge rusher with the trade deadline looming. While the Panthers may have the most enticing name in their “Everything Must Go!” type situation, there are other options they can turn to if Burns becomes hard to lure in.