2 Rams Rookies Accomplish Career Firsts in Texans Rout [LOOK]

Two members of the 2021 Los Angeles Rams draft class had their “Welcome to the NFL moments” down in Houston on Sunday, October 31.

And both stepped in amid the following: A trade involving Kenny Young, DeSean Jackson being placed on the trade block and another prized rookie Tutu Atwell leaving late with a shoulder injury.

But Ernest Jones and Ben Skowronek can finally see updated stats on their personal Rams bio and on websites like Pro Football Reference or Pro Football Focus. And their plays drew praise for fans and the Rams who couldn’t be on the field in the 38-22 trouncing of the Texans.

Jones Gets the ball

Before Sunday’s romp in “H-Town,” the last time the rookie linebacker from South Carolina snatched picks came in 2019: When he grabbed two interceptions and his last coming on November 9, 2019 against Appalachian State.

But in the second quarter with under 8:15 left before halftime, and Jones playing the spot vacated by the newest Denver Bronco Young, Jones ended his nearly two-year takeaway drought…and got the Rams near the Houston 10-yard line:

Jones, responsible for the left intermediate side of the field, followed Texans quarterback Davis Mills’ eyes. Mills rolled to his left aiming to hit the slot wide receiver who was running a middle crosser route. Jones followed the whole way. And he got social media love afterwards.

And Y’all Was Crying About Kenny Young 🤣 https://t.co/pM3lZDzprD — Lil' Nunny 😈 (@LilNunny_OTG) October 31, 2021

I know it’s the Texans… but Ernest Jones is looking DAMN good today. pic.twitter.com/H79zaoezOx — RAMS REPORT🗯 (@RamsNFLReport) October 31, 2021

There was also this prediction from one Rams fan, drawing comparisons to a Ram legend from the 2000 Super Bowl team seen here.

But outside of fans, Jones’ defensive teammate Sebastian Joseph-Day — who was out with a chest injury — was cheering for the rookie.

YEAH EARNEST!!!! I SEE YOU DAWG!!! 🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿 YEEEE!!! — Sebastian Joseph-Day (@SJD_51) October 31, 2021

And Jones quickly made Sosa Kremenjas of PFF forget about Young.

Ernest Jones records an INT in his first NFL start! Kenny Young who!? — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) October 31, 2021

Along with the interception, Jones ended up leading the Rams in tackles and in solo stops in the road victory.

And, Jones received one more football in Houston: The game ball courtesy of head coach Sean McVay.

‘Benny Skow’ Gets on Reception Sheet

Skowronek not only entered the league as a a seventh rounder out of Norte Dame who also had an early stint with Northwestern, but came to the Rams as the nephew of one member of the 2000 Super Bowl champion: Trent Green.

With Jackson not in Houston, Atwell on the sidelines, Van Jefferson briefly limping off and the game out of reach, Skowronek got his chance to run routes alongside Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods.

Van Jefferson is not on the field for the Rams this possession after limping off the last. Rookie Ben Skowronek now in. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) October 31, 2021

And it didn’t take long for “Benny Skow” to catch the Texans off guard.

Ben Skowronek sighting! 20 yard grab from Stafford on a corner route — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) October 31, 2021

The Rams Brothers podcast became instant fans of Skowronek.

Jackson requests a trade and doesn't travel, Atwell gets hurt and looks uncomfortable in all forms, and Jefferson tweaks his ankle all within 72 hours. But it doesn't matter, because we have Ben Skowronek. — Rams Brothers (@RamsBrothers) October 31, 2021

Skowronek wasn’t just one of seven Ram receivers who caught a pass on Sunday, but he joined Jefferson, Woods and tight end Tyler Higbee as WRs who hauled in three catches in the 16-point win. Skowronek went on to average 10 yards a catch versus the Texans.

Overall, it was a game of firsts, and a game to remember, for two newcomers on the Rams who received their playing elevation on Halloween in Houston.