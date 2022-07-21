NFL Scout Raves About Rams’ ‘Dual-Threat’ Option: Exclusive

Each NFL season brings forth the potential for breakout stars, including on the Los Angeles Rams.

Let’s face it: Cooper Kupp was that breakout Rams representative in 2021. No one — from fans or analysts — predicted that Kupp would eventually lead the NFL in all three major receiving categories last season, especially after establishing himself as a 90-catch wideout but non-Pro Bowler before his breakthrough 2021 season.

But who could be the newest breakout star inside the “Rams House?”

On July 21, Heavy’s senior NFL reporter Matt Lombardo spoke with numerous NFL coaches and scouts as they predict this season’s NFL breakout stars for the 2022 season. And one NFL scout chose a “dual-threat” option on the Rams as their choice.

‘He’s Going to Get Plenty of Opportunities’

The Ram predicted to have a huge 2022? Cam Akers.

“He’s the definition of a dual-threat runner and receiver,” an AFC Director of College Scouting told Heavy of Akers. “In that offense, he’s going to get plenty of opportunities. I watch him, and I just see so much untapped ability and a lot of production sitting there for the taking.”

Akers has had his name mentioned on lists before by other national outlets that point to him delivering a breakthrough season. But this time, it’s a scout — let alone a director of college scouting — who speaks highly of the third-year pro.

And it continues to show how intrigued NFL personnel executives are regarding the running back who missed the entire 2021 season with a torn Achilles before miraculously returning for the Rams’ wildcard playoff win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Akers Tells Reporter He Feels ‘100%’ Healthy

Many still wonder how healthy Akers really is heading into 2022 training camp on Saturday, July 23 at UC Irvine.

After all, it was one year ago when the second-rounder out of Florida State tore his Achilles during a weight room workout…nearly one week before the Rams reported for 2021 camp.

Akers went on to average just 2.6 yards per carry in his four playoff contests, but largely because the Rams attacked defenses more with Kupp, Odell Beckham, Van Jefferson, Tyler Higbee and the aerial attack with Matthew Stafford at the controls. Yet, The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue wrote on July 14 in her RB preview that there’s the sight of a “fuming” Akers heading into Orange County.

“He is actually fuming about how he played,” Rodrigue wrote. “Because of the standards he holds himself to. And he’s coming for 2022 with everything he’s got.”

Akers himself let it be known that he’s entering camp with a fresh new set of focus — and gave a percentage of how healthy he really is.

“(I’m) focusing on building my armor up as strong as it can be, but really locking in on the mental side, as well,” Akers told Rodrigue before revealing that he feels “100 percent” healthy.

When healthy, Akers was able to give the Rams a “bully” type element with his running:

And proves that “dual-threat” ability as noted by the director of college scouting:

OBJ just threw a dime to Cam Akers. The #Rams are dominating the #Cardinals.

Akers was among six players predicted to deliver a breakout year by various scouts and coaches who spoke to Heavy.