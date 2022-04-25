Rams Draft: Gigantic Option Already Familiar With Offensive Setup

In four days, we’ll soon discover who will fit the Los Angeles Rams through the 2022 NFL Draft, when the Super Bowl champs make their eight picks beginning in the third round at No. 104 overall.

However, it’s not often that we come across prospects who already know the system and the offensive setup in L.A. before entering the draft.

This particular gigantic, towering prospect not only was mentioned as one of the top 2022 draft targets for the champs this week by Bleacher Report on Monday, April 25, but should the Rams take him in, he’ll already have familiarity with the system by virtue of one member of the coaching staff he knows.

Prospect Connected to Top Rams Assistant

The possible option? University of Kentucky offensive guard/tackle Darian Kinnard.

Not only has the 6-foot-5, 342-pound Wildcat plowed the roads and protected the quarterback as a right tackle, but he already has an idea of what the Rams run through one man: Offensive coordinator Liam Coen.

That’s because Coen comes over to Sean McVay and his coaching staff having helped coach Kinnard in Lexington.

Coen, named to the Rams’ staff on March 2, produced the following accolades at UK in 2021 as the OC and quarterbacks coach:

The Wildcats ranked fifth in the always-rugged Southeastern Conference (SEC) in scoring offense at 32.3 points per game. They put 42 up on the scoreboard against LSU (42-21 rout) and Tennessee (45-42 loss) during 2021.

Kentucky ranked eighth in total yards in the SEC at 425.2 yards per game.

With Kinnard helping clear running lanes, UK under Coen ranked fifth in rushing yardage average at 199.5 yards per game.

Coen also went on to help coach the highest graded SEC tackle by Pro Football Focus.

Darian Kinnard led all SEC Tackles last season in: 🔹 PFF Grade – 91.9

🔹 Run Blocking Grade – 91.8

🔹 Pass Blocking Grade – 87.8 pic.twitter.com/LkpFMTO5Kh — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 20, 2022

Also per PFF, Kinnard holds this advantage over potential first overall pick Ikem Ekwonu of North Carolina State in the run block category.

Most career positively-graded run blocks among P5 Tackles since 2014: 1. Darian Kinnard – 244

2. Ikem Ekwonu – 202 📸 via @Darian_70 pic.twitter.com/U91FA0B7bR — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 17, 2022

In the past, Kinnard made believers out of two ardent watchers of college football — one of them CBS Sports color commentator and former NFL offensive lineman Aaron Taylor:

5 on 5 should always be a win for OL….here’s why: BEAUTIFUL combo by KY OC 52 Drake Jackson and RG Darian Kinnard. #OL101 #SEC #NFLDraft 👀👀👀@JoeMooreAward pic.twitter.com/YZxOPzBSxf — Aaron Taylor (@AaronTaylorCFB) September 28, 2020

And also fellow CBS colleague Ben Fennell, who shows how Kinnard collapsed defenders.

Darian Kinnard (6'5 345 Jr) is starting to get serious NFL buzz – collapsing defenders on right side of line each week for @UKFootball 2yrs apart w/ Liam Eichenberg at St. Ignatius! Powerhouse in Ohio. @colecubelic been on him 🔊Journey to the Draft https://t.co/eBOY4Uch1Z pic.twitter.com/0hR0F9UsZ1 — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) November 17, 2020

How Kinnard Could fit Inside the ‘Rams House’

The Rams need trench help. Andrew Whitworth and Austin Corbett are the reasons behind that.

“Big Whit” capped a brilliant NFL career by winning his first Super Bowl title at age 40. Corbett became a key offseason signing for the Carolina Panthers. Which one could Kinnard step in for?

Joe Noteboom was resigned during the offseason to help give the Rams a tackle option…which points to him taking over the blindside. Right tackle is already set with Rob Havenstein (though he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2023 per Spotrac). Both Noteboom and Havenstein have tackles in tact for 2022.

So does this rule out Kinnard? Not exactly. He’s being projected to slide to guard in the NFL — which could help allow him to create competition for Corbett’s old spot. Bleacher Report’s Jake Rill wrote this about Kinnard:

“Darian Kinnard could be a strong addition to the Rams depth chart, as the former Kentucky lineman is a talented, versatile prospect. He was a three-year starter at right tackle for the Wildcats, but he’s more likely to slide inside to a guard position at the pro level.”

Draft expert Lance Zierlein of nfl.com is another believer that Kinnard is better suited inside to start his NFL journey, writing in his evaluation:

“A transition inside should allow for more advantageous positioning as both a drive blocker and in pass protection. Kinnard is an all-day mauler relying heavily upon a nasty demeanor and physical advantages to overwhelm opponents.”

At the top of the Rams’ draft needs are cornerback, running back and offensive linemen. Kinnard has been called a round three prospect by Zierlein. Bleacher Report’s Brandon Thorn has Kinnard also going in the third round. Both, however, believe he has the potential to be a starter. And Kinnard’s knowledge of the Rams through his college offensive coordinator could make him appealing.