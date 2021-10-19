Rams Lose 2 Members of the Offense For Entire Season: Report

The Los Angeles Rams will now have to move on without two members of the offense — both lauded for their blocking or special teams play.

Via Rams team reporter Stu Jackson on the afternoon of Monday, October 18, tight end Johnny Mundt (torn ACL) and running back Jake Funk (hamstring) will both be placed on injured reserve for the duration of the 2021 season.

Sean McVay said @RamsNFL TE Johnny Mundt tore his ACL and will be out for the year. "That's a big loss for us," McVay said, who added they will be placing him on IR. RB Jake Funk tore his hamstring and will also miss the rest of the year, and be placed on IR. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) October 18, 2021

Both players exited the 38-11 Week 6 rout of the New York Giants during the game. Mundt saw action on 11 plays including seven on special teams. The rookie Funk was on the field for two special teams plays before his injury.

“It’s a bummer for both of those guys,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said regarding the news to the L.A. media on Monday. “Two losses on guys that have really done a nice job continuing to improve and we’ll have to have some guys to step up in those two players’ absences.”

Impact of Mundt’s Absence

The 6-foot-4, 233-pound Mundt isn’t asked to be a downfield target or line up as a wide receiver inside the 20 for the Rams. However, he’s valuable in one aspect of the L.A. offense: The run game.

Mundt is often an extra offensive tackle when the ball goes to Darrell Henderson, Sony Michel and last year Cam Akers. Mundt isn’t just someone who takes the first defender lined up over him. The Rams have trusted him to execute pull blocks like he’s a closet offensive guard or tackle — exemplified on this play versus the Arizona Cardinals from Week 4:

Nice little run play here. Great job by Corbett and Havenstein on the right side and awesome sift block from Johnny Mundt coming across the formation. pic.twitter.com/evcDL943Xy — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) October 5, 2021

This doesn’t mean that Mundt goes catch-less in the Ram offense. He did have this rumble from 2020:

Johnny Mundt breaking tackles and picking up 34! #RamsHouse 📺: #CHIvsLAR on ESPN

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/3oWB2RFTjr pic.twitter.com/rujwJF5eEY — NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2020

Mundt was given a 74.3 run blocking grade and a 70.1 rating in games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cards, respectively, by Pro Football Focus.

Unfortunately for Mundt, this setback is the latest for him. He couldn’t finish out the 2014 season at Oregon due to a late injury.

Funk’s Rookie Year Gets off to Rough Start

The seventh-rounder Funk’s ailment is the newest one in a line of injuries he’s sustained from his collegiate years.

Twice, Funk couldn’t finish out an entire year at the University of Maryland due to two ACL tears. Now, his recent lower body injury involves his hamstring.

Funk was aiming to provide depth at the RB spot despite his history as an oft-injured back. He did show some flashes of grit and potential during the three August preseason games.

Jake Funk trying to carve his role into the #Rams rushing attack. pic.twitter.com/EKuxNBrTiI — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) August 22, 2021

However, his injury is the latest to hit the Rams’ RB room. It all began with Akers and his torn Achilles before training camp. Xavier Jones (ankle) and Raymond Calais (mid-foot fracture) were next to find their names on the injured reserve list. Darrell Henderson Jr. has battled his share of ailments, the latest involving his ribs which left him out of the lineup during the Rams’ Week 3 home win over Tampa Bay.

Noted by ESPN Rams reporter Lindsey Thiry, both Mundt and Funk will likely need surgery.

Sean McVay says two players will head to injured reserve: backup TE Johnny Mundt, who tore an ACL and reserve RB Jake Funk, who tore a hamstring. Mundt will undergo surgery to repair and McVay said surgery also has been recommended to Funk. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) October 18, 2021

Elsewhere via the Rams’ website, Michel hurt his shoulder during the Giants game but is expected to play. Backup QB John Wolford suffered what McVay called “a banged up neck” but should be fine for the Week 7 contest against the Detroit Lions.