Rams Receive Brutal Injury Update to the Offense: Report

Unfortunately, it became the reverse of lose one, gain one for the Los Angeles Rams following their Friday, November 12 practice.

Just one day after the Rams signed prized free agent Odell Beckham Jr., veteran wide receiver Robert Woods was seen limping off after practice.

Turns out, “Bobby Trees” will likely miss the rest of the year.

Woods Suffers Season-Ending Tear

First reported by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini on Saturday, November 13, Woods went down after practice but then spoke with reporters afterwards, giving off the notion nothing was wrong with him.

On the same day that the team signed WR Odell Beckham Jr., Rams’ WR Robert Woods tore his ACL at practice Friday, sources tell @diannaESPN and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2021

Robert Woods hurt his knee at practice Friday. He went down, got up, finished practice, conducted interviews with the media after, nobody thought anything wrong…and then tests discovered later that he tore his ACL, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2021

Schefter is calling this injury an “isolated” one.

It is an isolated ACL tear for Robert Woods that the team discovered last night, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2021

Fellow ESPN colleague Lindsey Thiry, who covers the Rams, called Woods a “do-everything” receiver for the offense.

The loss of Robert Woods cannot be overstated. He is the Rams do-everything receiver, all the “little things” that don’t show up in the stats + obviously is a staple in the passing game itself. https://t.co/mJOv15pyM7 — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) November 13, 2021

How Did Woods Injure his Knee?

Via Peter Schrager of the NFL Network, Woods tore his ACL on what was a running play the Rams were practicing. It all went downhill once he planted his foot.

Robert Woods’ injury happened at Friday’s practice. He ran a jet sweep on air. Planted his foot and felt something awry. There was hope last night it wasn’t as serious as feared. Alas, it’s a torn ACL. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) November 13, 2021

Woods, 29, racked up 45 receptions during the Rams’ 7-2 start — giving him an average of five catches per game. He added 556 yards and four touchdowns and was on pace for 85 catches for 1,050 yards and seven touchdowns. The Rams now lose one of their veteran leaders and one of the more respected voices in that locker room.

Rams receiver Robert Woods tore his ACL in practice yesterday, two sources confirm ESPN report. Awful news for the veteran leader and team captain. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 13, 2021

And, the Rams additionally lose their second-best option in the air attack — even on an offense that just added OBJ.

The Rams’ offense runs through Woods and Kupp, not just as pass-catchers but as blockers, motion players, sell/targets on high/low combos and so much more. Detail work he put in to onboard Stafford was next-level. And Woods is a team captain for good reason. Feel awful for him. https://t.co/61z5pJ9lfg — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 13, 2021

Now, the Rams are down to Kupp, Jefferson and Beckham Jr. as their three primary WR options, with the middle name back into the fold as someone who will likely see more targets even with the new addition.

Woods’ injury obviously makes Beckham signing all the more important. But the name to circle is Van Jefferson, second-year player who has gained the trust of Stafford and the HC over the course of the season. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) November 13, 2021

Woods’ teammate Jalen Ramsey took to Twitter to send his prayers.

Now, the OBJ addition brings forth more scrutiny and a necessity for the Rams.

With Rams’ WR Robert Woods now out for the year with a torn ACL, Odell Beckham Jr. just went from being a luxury to being a necessity. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2021

