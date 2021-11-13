Rams Receive Brutal Injury Update to the Offense: Report

Unfortunately, it became the reverse of lose one, gain one for the Los Angeles Rams following their Friday, November 12 practice.
Just one day after the Rams signed prized free agent Odell Beckham Jr., veteran wide receiver Robert Woods was seen limping off after practice.
Turns out, “Bobby Trees” will likely miss the rest of the year.
Woods Suffers Season-Ending Tear
First reported by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini on Saturday, November 13, Woods went down after practice but then spoke with reporters afterwards, giving off the notion nothing was wrong with him.
Schefter is calling this injury an “isolated” one.
Fellow ESPN colleague Lindsey Thiry, who covers the Rams, called Woods a “do-everything” receiver for the offense.
How Did Woods Injure his Knee?
Via Peter Schrager of the NFL Network, Woods tore his ACL on what was a running play the Rams were practicing. It all went downhill once he planted his foot.
Woods, 29, racked up 45 receptions during the Rams’ 7-2 start — giving him an average of five catches per game. He added 556 yards and four touchdowns and was on pace for 85 catches for 1,050 yards and seven touchdowns. The Rams now lose one of their veteran leaders and one of the more respected voices in that locker room.
And, the Rams additionally lose their second-best option in the air attack — even on an offense that just added OBJ.
Now, the Rams are down to Kupp, Jefferson and Beckham Jr. as their three primary WR options, with the middle name back into the fold as someone who will likely see more targets even with the new addition.
Woods’ teammate Jalen Ramsey took to Twitter to send his prayers.
Now, the OBJ addition brings forth more scrutiny and a necessity for the Rams.
This story will be updated.