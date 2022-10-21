Insider Reveals How Close Rams Were in Landing $64 Million All-Pro

We now know that Christian McCaffrey and his east coast stay has come to an end, as he will trek out west.

But he will not line up for the Los Angeles Rams. Instead, he will see the Rams again when the champs return from their bye week.

49ers Land McCaffrey, Insider Reveals How Close Rams Were

Per Ian Rapoport on the evening of Thursday, October 20, the rival San Francisco 49ers won the McCaffrey sweepstakes.

Sources: The #Panthers are trading star RB Christian McCaffrey to the #49ers, as SF adds a major offensive weapon. pic.twitter.com/3hFKssU7cB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 21, 2022

The full terms per the insider break down as this for the 49ers and Panthers:

“The Panthers get a 2nd round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, and a fourth-round pick in 2023. Plus, a fifth-rounder in 2024. Massive,” Rapoport tweeted.

Four draft picks from the Bay Area…half are day two picks the 49ers are relinquishing in getting the former Stanford star to return to the Bay Area.

But how close were the Rams, per Rapoport?

“The Panthers were deep in talks with the Rams and 49ers for multiple second day picks,” Rapoport revealed.

What that means is this: General manager Les Snead and the Rams’ front office were looking at dealing away their second round selection for McCaffrey — which would have made it two drafts in a row they didn’t hold a second rounder (drafted Logan Bruss first in the third round). This also could mean the Rams may have been in talks about giving up their third round selection for next season, since Rapoport referred to multiple day two picks.

Rapoport’s fellow NFL Network colleague Tom Pelissero added that the Rams indeed were in the final mix to try to pilfer the $64 million Pro Bowl talent.

“Once it became apparent Christian McCaffrey was going to be traded before the Nov. 1 deadline, there was urgency on all sides to get a deal done before the Panthers’ next game The Rams also made a push, but it’s the 49ers who get it done for a package of picks,” Pelissero posted.

Rams Won’t Take Long to Face McCaffrey

Here’s this angle in the McCaffrey trade that involves the 49ers and SoFi Stadium.

McCaffrey’s last game as a Panther was the Sunday, October 16 road loss to the Rams 24-10, which saw him total 158 total yards from scrimmage.

But the Rams’ first game after their bye week on October 30? McCaffrey returns to SoFi, this time as a member of the 49ers’ backfield.

He’ll be heading to an offense that found itself needing extra backfield help given the myriad of injuries in the Bay Area. The 49ers have had to go without last season’s leading rusher Elijah Mitchell plus haven’t had rookie Ty Davis-Price in their lineup. Jeff Wilson has had to shoulder a bulk of the 49ers’ load.

The 49ers, however, were bottled and contained against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6 losing 28-14 — a Falcons team the Rams beat 31-27 in Week 2. Wilson was the lead rusher at just 25 yards that contest.

What Happens to Rams Backfield Now?

Now, with McCaffrey officially shipped off, the Rams and their fans await the fate of Cam Akers.

Akers has been his own subject of trade rumors with names like the Falcons, Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings (with former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell) mentioned as possibilities.

But the Rams are anticipated to welcome back rookie Kyren Williams, who has been on injured reserve with an ankle injury. His return gives the Rams four backfield options for October 30 in him, Darrell Henderson, Malcolm Brown and Ronnie Rivers.