Ex-$3.6 Million Rams Draft Pick Reacts to His New Gig in the AFC South

The Indianapolis Colts will now “bring the funk” by adding a former Los Angeles Rams draft pick who grew popular around the team before leaving the “Rams House.”

Jake Funk, 2021 seventh rounder to the Rams once signed on a near $3.6 million deal, was activated from the Colts’ practice squad on January 3 as announced by the AFC South franchise. Funk took to Twitter to react to his newest gig.

Thankful for the opportunity 🙏🏼 https://t.co/Llr3fqbxxZ — Jake Funk (@jakefunk34) January 3, 2023

To make way for Funk, the Colts waived running back Jordan Wilkins. Funk will now go from being in a backfield with 2020 second rounder Cam Akers to now being in a backfield featuring another famed member of that class in Jonathan Taylor for Indy’s final regular season game versus the Houston Texans.

Funk Known for Draft Journey, Personality & Hobby

When the Rams selected Funk at No. 233 overall of the 2021 draft, the Rams looked past his two ACL surgeries during his University of Maryland days and how he only had four career college starts. Instead, the Rams were drawn to his frame, muscular build and running style during their pre-draft process.

“He’s a big, physical kid, dense body frame, big muscular player so he’s gonna run through ya,” said Rams area scout for the Northeast/North region Chance Trickett after the draft.

Added Jake Temme, manager of data and analytics for the Rams: “Anyone on our staff will tell you that this was one of our favorite guys throughout the process. Similarly, when we got our hands on some data from a GPS standpoint, [he was] another guy who stood out right away with just the unexpected ‘hey, this guy’s got 10 plus plays of 20 miles per hour” while pointing out standout performances against Rutgers and Penn State during the truncated coronavirus season of 2020.

Senior personnel advisor Taylor Morton added how he was drawn by Funk’s instincts, saying “For me, I gave him the highest instincts grade as I did for anyone in this draft. Maybe for the past couple of years.”

Play

Inside The Draft: 'Work Horse' Jake Funk A Welcome Addition To Rams | Ep.8 Take a look inside the Los Angeles Rams 2021 Draft as scouts evaluate footage from Maryland running back Jake Funk's college career. Subscribe to the LA Rams Channel: bit.ly/3d9IrHe For More Exclusive Content follow the Rams: Twitter: twitter.com/ramsnfl Instagram: instagram.com/rams/ Facebook: facebook.com/Rams/ Website: therams.com Get the latest on the LA Rams news, photos, and more… 2021-05-23T16:00:05Z

Funk used his injuries and fall in the draft as his fuel heading into the 2021 season. However, while also being labeled an underdog story, Funk revealed how “We want the Funk” became a popular song after every touchdown he scored.

Play

Video Video related to ex-$3.6 million rams draft pick reacts to his new gig in the afc south 2023-01-03T20:43:17-05:00

But what also made Funk popular from a personality standpoint among the Rams was his hobby: Playing the guitar.

“I like ‘Wonderwall’ (by Oasis), that’s an easy one to play. I play a lot of Luke Combs. I got ‘Hurricane’ and ‘She Got the Best of Me,’ those are kind of what I play,” Funk said before his first training camp with a guitar in tow.

Play

Something To Prove Ep. 1: Rams Rookies First NFL Training Camp Episode 1 of Something to Prove highlights the first week of 2021 training camp for several of the Rams’ rookies. From move-in through the first day of practice, Troy Warner, Jake Funk and Ernest Jones share how they’re preparing for their first NFL training camp. Rams Training Camp coverage is presented by UNIFY Financial Credit… 2021-08-06T01:55:53Z

Funk was on an entry level four-year, $3,588,228 deal and mostly played special teams for the Rams. He was waived during the 2022 season on October 11. He was picked up by the New Orleans Saints the following day but was released on November 8.

Rams Turned in One of Best Rushing Performances of Season

Meanwhile, the Rams’ backfield was one of the highlights of a rather dismal 31-10 outing at SoFi Stadium against L.A. neighbor the Chargers — with the Rams as the visiting team on New Year’s Day.

The run game delivered 166 total rushing yards at SoFi Stadium, the most yards the Rams tallied against an AFC foe this season and second-best output since the 171 they racked up against the Seattle Seahawks on December 4.

Akers busted out a season-high 123 yards in the game while Malcolm Brown was the lone Ram to score a touchdown: Through a 23-yarder on his only carry of the game. The Rams, as a team, averaged 6.4 yards per carry — a new season-best mark.