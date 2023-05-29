Ex-Rams DB Jalen Ramsey Gives Humorous Take on De’Andre Hopkins Release

The next Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals meeting will have to start getting used to a new wide receiver/cornerback battle, as Jalen Ramsey and De’Andre Hopkins are no longer a part of this NFC West rivalry.

But that didn’t stop the former Rams captain Ramsey from giving his take on the Hopkins news — a humorous take.

Following the decision by the Cards to release the five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, Ramsey took to social media to chime in.

I leave a division, Hop leave the division too,” Ramsey began with a laughing face emoji. “Kinda seems like it’s meant to be that way now. Hop still a top WR! Let’s see where he goes.”

I leave a division, Hop leave the division too 😂 … kinda seems like it’s meant to be that way now. Hop still a top WR! Let’s see where he goes 👀 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) May 26, 2023

Could Hopkins Continue Rare Trend With Ramsey?

Here’s an angle that’s worth watching for Hopkins: if he ends up in the same division as Ramsey…a third for his career.

Hopkins and Ramsey have been bound to have multiple counters each regular season. They’ve always played in the same division. It began when Ramsey arrived to the league out of Florida State in 2016.

Hopkins at the time was establishing himself as a perennial Pro Bowler for the Houston Texans. Ramsey was putting together his Pro Bowl credentials with the AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars.

While in Houston, Hopkins only delivered one 100-yard outing facing Ramsey’s Jags — the December 30, 2018 performance that saw “D-Hop” snatch 12 passes for 147 yards in Houston’s 20-3 win. Ramsey collected five tackles that game. Hopkins averaged 6.2 catches a game in contests when Ramsey was with the Jags. Then, after Ramsey became a part of a 2019 midseason trade to the Rams, Hopkins eventually hopped over to the NFC West as the Texans dealt him to Arizona.

The closest Hopkins got to 100 yards facing Ramsey and the Rams was on November 13, 2022 in Inglewood: hauling in 10 receptions for 98 yards. Hopkins also scored just once against the Rams during the time he was with the Cards, which was on December 6, 2020. Ramsey’s Rams teams won four of six meetings against Hopkins’ Cards when both were on the field.

Now, Ramsey is back in Florida with the Miami Dolphins. But could Hopkins follow him back to the AFC? His name has been linked to three potential suitors following his release: Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and the New York Jets…all future division opponents for Ramsey.

Who Has the Best Odds in Landing Hopkins?

To start, the Rams are nowhere near having the best odds to land the All-Pro.

But among betting favorites, the Bills rank high on the list. The website sportsbettingdime.com has Buffalo with the best odds at +300. The Rams have among the lowest odds at +3500.

“Bills Mafia” adding Hopkins not only puts him in a building with Ex-Ram Von Miller, but continues the current trend of Hopkins and Ramsey facing each other twice a year.

Turns out per NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated on Saturday, May 27, the Bills were among two teams that had “substantive” talks with the Cards about a possible trade for Hopkins (the other was the Kansas City Chiefs). However, former Ram Odell Beckham signing his $15 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens helped reset the market, making it hard for both to add Hopkins due to his already hefty contract.

Meanwhile, chances of Ramsey and Hopkins becoming teammates on the Dolphins face highly low odds. Especially with Miami already having Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in the WR room.